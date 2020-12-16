Here's what ray tracing looks like on a Super Nintendo

A lot of modern gaming PCs aren't equipped to handle ray tracing, but the 30-year-old Super Nintendo is tracing rays all over the place without missing a frame. Of course, that's not without the help of developer Shironeko Labs, which used a homebrew catridge expansion chip to give the Super Nintendo ray tracing capabilities.

Amazingly, the Super Nintendo itself (technically a Super Famicom) wasn't modded for the experiment - aside from having its case removed to make room for cabling - just the game cartridge. The game Shironeko Labs used to test was "an awful Pachinko game" found at a second-hand shop. Anyway, check out the Super Nintendo running a game with real-time ray tracing, something even the most high-end PCs struggle with. Notice the realistic shadows and reflections around the moving parts.

I won't blaspheme the developer here by trying to explain how this all works, but if you're interested, definitely check out this blog post that details the whole process in-depth. Or you can check out the video below, which also goes a lot deeper into the technical details.

"What I wanted to try and do was something akin to the Super FX chip used in titles such as Star Fox, where the SNES runs the game logic and hands off a scene description to a chip in the cartridge to generate the visuals," Shironeko writes. "To that end I've deliberately tried to restrict myself to just using a single custom chip for the design, not making use of the ARM core available on the DE10 board or any other external processing resources."

Cheers, Gizmodo AU.

