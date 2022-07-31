Here's our first look at Dr Disrespect's FPS, Deadrop

Gameplay from Dr. Disrespect's upcoming shooter, Deadrop, has started to pop up online.

The "snapshot" of the "vertical extraction shooter" - which will reportedly use blockchain tech and sell NFTs - was shared with approved content creators and players who had applied for the Founders Access Pass.

"The first Snapshot is here! Ride the elevator to Player Hideout – your first glimpse into the world of Deadrop. Here you can grab your weapon and put it to the test in three firing ranges," the website explains (opens in new tab).

"This build represents one thousand eight hundred and fifty-nine check-ins from the Deadrop team from March 1, 2022, to July 26, 2022. The focus of this build was to establish the foundation for core player movement, weapon systems, and to introduce an environment in which to test the first weapon.

"In addition, Snapshot_CL 1859 marks the beginning of authentication, profile, account, dedicated server support, and code to support future Deadrop multiplayer functionality."

Feedback hasn't been entirely glowing, especially as Beahm had previously told fans "it blows out anything from the CoD engine" (opens in new tab), and it looks like there's not much to see beyond a firing range, although it's still incredibly early stages and a lot can change between now and the game's eventual release.

The next snapshot is slated to release in six weeks' time, and then every six weeks after that.

Beahm - who previously worked in the game industry as a community manager and designer - announced back in December that he was founding a new studio Midnight Society (opens in new tab) alongside developers from 343 Industries and Infinity Ward. At the time, all Beahm had confirmed was that the studio was "building a new PvP multiplayer game from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5".

Today, Midnight Society says it "flips the traditional game dev process on its head - tapping a passionate Day Zero Community to inform our decisions on key features. For decades, game developers have toiled in an environment closed off from its audience, then shipped their labors of love on a hope and a prayer. Players and developers deserve better.

"In less than a month of launching Midnight Society, our Day Zero Community has grown to over 120,000 fans. Now, we are offering those evangelists an opportunity to help shape the future of our multiplayer PVP."

Beahm moved into development after he was permanently banned from Twitch in June 2020 (opens in new tab). No formal reason has ever been given beyond Twitch asserting that it has evidence that Beahm violated its community guidelines or terms of service. Twitch would not, however, be drawn on what guidelines Beahm was found to have breached.

Beahm is no stranger to controversy before that, though, as during E3 2019, he had a cameraman follow him into the male bathrooms (opens in new tab) which was against convention rules.

Prior to his removal, Dr Disrespect had over four million followers on the streaming platform, as well as an exclusivity contract with Twitch.