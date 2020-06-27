Here's 7+ minutes of gameplay from Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

There's an all-new teaser out for the next instalment of Supermassive's The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope.

Little Hope was recently delayed from its original Summer/Q2 release window to fall/autumn/Q3 of this year (even though this latest teaser still states it's coming in "summer 2020"), but to help ease the disappointment, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer showcasing almost eight minutes of gameplay.

This particular footage has us playing as Will Poulter's Andrew leaving the Black Cat Bar on Main Road, wherever that might be. It's only 11.49pm according to the teaser, so the spooky stuff has seemingly yet to kick off… although there's plenty of atmospheric noises and "unnatural" fog to put the player on edge as Andrew and his pals discover they're not alone in the woods (thanks, Comic Book ).

Here, take a look below:

Following his early experience with the game, Leon thinks Supermassive is making all the right moves to build on Man of Medan's foundation , "which makes Little Hope look like another promising slice of interactive horror".

Just in case you missed it, Little Hope is just one of several games delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supermassive CEO and The Dark Pictures Anthology exec producer Pete Samuels took to Twitter earlier this month to explain the decision to delay Little Hope following production complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we depend so heavily, other workforces external to our business who all help to create the games we make, and all of the talented people that work within our studio. We will continue to follow government and industry body advice and will only embark on any element of development when such advice tells us that it is safe to do so," Samuels said.