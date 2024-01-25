Henry Cavill breaks silence on Highlander role, teasing the training and “serious ride”

Though it's been three years since the movie was first announced, Henry Cavill is still starring in Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot.

"I'm not going to answer that just yet," Cavill told ComicBook.com when asked what audiences could expect. "There's a lot of work to be done yet on my part. It's going to be a serious ride, I'll tell you that much."

The actor echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Collider, saying, "The training is about to begin in earnest. It'll be a very long training process, and I'm very excited to get into it. There's only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible."

It was first announced back in 2021 that Cavill would play Connor Macleod, the last immortal Highlander, in a reboot of the film franchise.

The Highlander franchise kicked off with the '86 movie starring Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, Roxanne Hart, and Christopher Lambert, which follows an ancient war between immortals. The success of the first movie, multiple films, TV shows, books, video games, comics, and more merch than we can even fathom.

"We’re looking to do our story [and it] engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that," Stahelski said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. "But we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows. We have ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and to make that an epic TV show. I just think that’s a rich, rich mythology."

The new film is set in a modern-day New York City and is slated for a 2026 release. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming films in 2024 and beyond.