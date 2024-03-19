Hefty Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection patch attempts to right the starship after a controversial launch, starting with a fix for an infamous 19-year-old bug and more

Less than a week after its incredibly shaky launch, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection's first update is here. As well as removing a handful of crashes introduced in the re-release, Aspyr has also rolled out a fix for a bug that's been lurking in the original Battlefront 2 since 2005. Better late than never, right?

The old bug occurred on the Death Star, and saw the Republic and Rebel factions lose two reinforcements instead of one every time one of them died. This didn't happen with the Empire and Confederacy of Independent Systems factions, therefore giving them an obvious advantage, and the issue has been around for so long that you can even find mods to fix it dating back to 2008.

Honestly, at this point, given that it was brought along to the Classic Collection re-release, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Death Star bug was an actual feature, but the patch notes have confirmed that only one reinforcement will be deducted for the Republic and Rebels going forward. It might have taken the best part of 19 years, but it's satisfying to see an annoying glitch finally resolved.

Otherwise, nostalgic fans of the original 2004 Battlefront will be pleased to know that the iconic loading screen should finally sound like you remembered it. It didn't take long after the Classic Collection's launch for everyone to notice that something about the Battlefront 1 loading screen just sounded… off. Those joyous boops didn't seem quite as crisp and high-pitched as they used to, but no, it wasn't just our imagination, as the patch notes have confirmed that they've now been fixed.

As for the crash fixes, things should now remain smooth when disconnecting an audio output device, entering the split-screen menu in Battlefront 1, and when using a mouse and keyboard to build fleets in Battlefront 2's Galactic Conquest. Another crash "related to client message sends" in Battlefront 2's multiplayer has been ironed out, too.

It's a pretty huge update – at the time of writing, it's available to download on Steam, but is "in the submission and certification process" on consoles, and will release there as soon as possible. For the complete list of changes, be sure to take a look at the patch notes .

