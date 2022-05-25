Hayden Christensen reveals his thoughts on the Star Wars sequels

Hayden Christensen has shared his thoughts on the Star Wars sequels – and he's a fan.

Christensen starred as Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith), which were eventually followed by the sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

"I really enjoyed the sequel trilogy. I think it was great the way that they honoured this character," the actor told Kakuchopurei (opens in new tab). "I really enjoyed sort of everything they've been up to and it was fun for me to just go back to being a fan, and watch these stories like everybody else."

Christensen had a brief voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, appearing as one of the Jedi who speak to Rey during her battle with the Emperor.

He also returns as Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which will see the titular Jedi in hiding on Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker. Vader, meanwhile, is on the hunt for the surviving Jedi with his sinister Inquisitors.

"He's trying to reconcile his past and there's a lot of character exploration there," Christensen told Total Film on how Vader has changed since Revenge of the Sith. "There is this inherent struggle of self-identity with this character, and we get to explore that in the show. But he's trying to bury Anakin as deep down inside as possible."

Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney Plus this May 27 in a double season premiere.

Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney Plus this May 27 in a double season premiere.