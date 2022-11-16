The Have a Nice Death webcomic explores the game's world ahead of its March release

If death is a business, Death is the CEO.

That's the concept behind Have a Nice Death, a hand-drawn 2D action roguelike video game that was released early access on Steam earlier this year. Next spring, the full game will be released on both Steam and Nintendo Switch, as announced at the November Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

(Image credit: Magic Design Studios)

And in the lead-up to the game's March release, developer Magic Design Studios has teamed up with children's book and comic book artist Anthony Wheeler to produce a weekly webcomic exploring the world of Have a Nice Death.

In the video game, players will control Death Incorporated CEO, Death - because who else would be in charge? The skeletal character wears a black robe and carries a scythe for his business duties, but his off time is vastly different - as seen in the first webcomic in the series, "Life's a Beach," which is available today. The strip shows how Death gets away from his employees' myriad requests by taking a beach vacation.

Check out the first chapter of the Have a Nice Death webcomic below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Magic Design Studios)

Next week, Magic Design Studios will release another chapter entitled "Chaos At Work." Individual chapters in the Have a Nice Death webcomic seem to be loosely connected in that they all take place in the world of the video game, but otherwise don't have to be read in order.

Have a Nice Death Day launches on Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 22, 2023. The webcomic will update every Wednesday leading up to release day on the Have a Nice Death Day website (opens in new tab).

