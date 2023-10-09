Harry Potter director says Prisoner of Azkaban is "definitely" a horror film

Alfonso Cuarón's foray into the Wizarding World, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is probably the most atmospheric of the entire series, with ghastly, soul-sucking dementors, a howling werewolf hunting its young prey through a terrifying forest, and even time travel.

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which hits newsstands on Thursday, October 12 and features Ridley Scott on the cover, Cuarón agrees that his Potter movie could be considered a horror.

"Well, definitely. When I read the book, there were two elements that I liked," he says. "There was the horror film element, but also the noir aspect of it. In a way, when I was doing it, the model was more of the German cinema at the end of the silent era, and the transition into the talkies, like Fritz Lang to Murnau. You can see that some of Fritz Lang's films are kind of noir, but, at the same time, they have kind of horror elements to them. And, more importantly, particularly with Fritz Lang, through the genre, he was trying to convey – or just to project – the anxieties of his time. I think that what J.K. Rowling did with Potter, it was a reference of our times, of human behaviour."

Next up for Cuarón's is Gravity's 10th anniversary re-release, which begins this October 20.

