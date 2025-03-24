Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again

published

Pokemon fans shouldn't sleep on this saving

Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
(Image credit: Future/Niantic, Inc/The Pokemon Company)

Savings on Pokemon GO's accessories can be pretty rare. If you've ever wanted to get your hand on the original Go Plus, or its updated Go Plus + follow-up to level up your Pokemon GO (and now Pokemon Sleep) playing experience, you'll have to get used to the fact it won't come cheap.

The updated Pokemon GO Plus + typically likes to hover around full price, even though it's been out for a couple of years. Fortunately, thanks to the influx in spring sales, right now, you can grab it for just $59.99 at Woot, saving you 25% off its full price. It's not the biggest saving in the world. The best Nintendo Switch accessories see better deals year in and year out, but the niche Pokemon gadget likes to take after Nintendo's games which stubbornly don't always see the best discounts - until now.

The last time I spotted the smartphone accessory for any less, was over last year's Black Friday where it was a further $10 off at Walmart. This current deal at Woot may not be a record-low, but even seeing $20 off is as rare as it gets, and a great deal for those who want to be sung to sleep by Pikachu while playing Pokemon Sleep, or spin gyms and catch Pokemon without even picking up their phone.

Pokemon GO Plus + | $79.99 $59.99 at Woot
Save $20 - Buy it if:

Pokemon GO Plus + | $79.99 $59.99 at Woot
Save $20 - The Pokemon GO Plus + has been cheaper in the past, dropping down to $49.99 during last year's Black Friday sales. That being said, discounts of any kind on this niche Pokemon accessory are a rarity, which makes this current discount at Woot worth celebrating - especially as it knocks $20 off its MSRP of $79.99 right now.

Buy it if:

✅ You're still a Pokemon GO fan
✅ You want to spin Pokestops without opening the app
✅ You want a Pokemon-themed sleep tracker

Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a Pokeball Plus replacement
❌ You don't play Pokemon Sleep & Pokemon GO

Price check: $75.49 at Amazon | $64.99 at Walmart

UK: £79.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Should you buy the Pokemon GO Plus + in 2025?

Promo image of the Pokémon Go Plus accessory on a pillow, with someone touching its central button.

(Image credit: Niantic, Inc/The Pokémon Company)

If you haven't touched Pokemon GO in years, and don't even know what Pokemon Sleep is, then the Pokemon GO Plus + is definitely not worth your cash. This cute little Pokemon gadget is aimed towards those who die-hard fans who will pick up, and continue to play every single Pokemon mobile game out there.

The Pokemon GO Plus + only works with two of those games (sorry Pokemon TCG mobile players), but it is primarily aimed at those who reach for Pokemon Sleep every night. With this charming Pokeball-shaped gadget you can unlock a special icon for the app of Pikachu in a cute little nightcap, and track your sleep so you can level up your Snorlax without having to rest your phone on your pillow.

The little device also comes with a set of sounds, and you can have a Pikachu sing you off to sleep, and become your morning alarm clock. It connects to the Pokemon Sleep app via a low-energy Bluetooth connection, and the more you use it, the more adorable Pokemon sounds you can unlock. It's naturally also compatible with Pokemon GO, as the name suggests. Just like the original Pokemon GO Plus accessory, you can spin Pokestops and even catch wild Pokemon without having to play around with your phone at all.

It's worth noting, that even if you have the best gaming phone, if your battery isn't up to par, this is not going to help. Having a Bluetooth accessory hooked up throughout the night can be an extra drain on your phone's battery life, so if you do add it to your Pokemon collection make sure you're phone is up to the task - or at least that you charge it throughout the night.

If you don't fancy the idea of Pikachu singing you lullabies every night, and much prefer some ASMR videos on YouTube instead, you can luckily turn the sounds off through the Pokemon Sleep app - so don't fret. Without the sounds, you'll still be leveling up your sleepy Snorlax in-game too.

Check out the best Nintendo Switch controllers, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch SD cards if you'd prefer to pick up one of the best accessories for playing the mainline Pokemon games instead.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

