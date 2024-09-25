When will Meta Quest 3S pre-orders go live?

The Meta Connect keynote is hours away, and it sounds an awful lot like the brand might announce the new Meta Quest 3S, a rumored VR headset that has lighter specs and a more approachable price tag than the Meta Quest 3. If a new device is revealed, Meta Quest 3S pre-orders could go live immediately after the event, so we want to help you get prepared.

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the shelves today, and a cheaper version might be just what the brand needs to draw in more first-time buyers. There are still loads of gamers who have never owned a VR headset because they're usually prohibitively expensive, but a cheaper Quest 3S could change that.

The Meta Connect keynote kicks off today at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT. While rumors about the Meta Quest 3S have been circulating all summer, there's been no official word from Meta on the matter. Latest reports suggest the brand might be discontinuing its 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 to make a clearer distinction for its new device. Others indicate that the new headset is essentially the exact same as a Meta Quest 2, just with the pancake lenses that have proven a real boon for the newer model.

The other rumor is that Meta will reveal a new set of smart glasses. Last year, we saw Zuck's empire team up with RayBan for this kind of device, but Smart Glasses that can harness the power of Meta's Quest devices, or indeed Tony Stark's sunglasses, are going to be a much more tempting prospect.

Should they go live today, we'll have all the latest details on when and where Meta Quest 3S pre-orders will be available.

Meta Quest 3S pre-orders: What we know

(Image credit: Meta)

Based on last year's Meta Quest 3 launch, we can make some guesses about when and where the headset will be available. The Quest 3 was announced at Meta Connect on September 27 last year, almost a year to the day from 2024's keynote. Pre-orders went live straight after, and the device launched on October 10.

Based on that, it could be that we see an exact repeat. That would mean pre-orders go live at around 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST onwards, so we've provided a list of retailers you should expect to see stocking this new device down below.

Where to pre-order the Meta Quest 3S in the US

Amazon | Check stock Amazon is the go-to supplier of Quest devices, usually because they have the biggest stock take for devices like this. It's also the world's largest retailer, so even if stock flies off the shelves, you're likely going to see it replenished quickly.

Best Buy | Check stock When the Quest 3 launched, Best Buy had the most steady supply of headsets of any retailer. If the same remains true this year, this is definitely a place to check for Meta Quest 3S pre-orders.

Walmart | Check stock Walmart actually had the lowest price of any retailer when the Meta Quest 3 launched. Granted, it was by a measly dollar that undercut the MSRP, but still, this might be worth checking to save you every penny possible.

Newegg | Check stock Newegg had a supply later than other retailers, if memory serves. The best part about this though was that you could get store credit for your pre-order.

Where to pre-order the Meta Quest 3S in the UK

Amazon | Check stock Like in the US, Amazon is the biggest retailer, so if you want a safe bet for where stock will last, this is a solid choice. That said, it is the first place most buyers will look, so you might be better off at another retailer if the headset proves difficult to get your hands on.

Very | Check stock Very is a great retailer for getting gaming hardware, and a lot of the time you'll find store credit and small bundles thrown in.

Currys | Check stock Currys isn't the first retailer we'd check, but it usually has a steady supply of Meta Quest 3 headsets for ordering. If you're having trouble finding stock, this could be a good source to check.

FAQs

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Where can I pre-order Meta Quest 3S? If the Meta Quest 3S is revealed at Meta's 2024 Connect keynote, it's likely that pre-orders will go live after the event. We'd safely assume that the best places to pre-order the new headset are the same as with last year's Quest 3 launch. In the US, you're looking at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and possibly Newegg. In the UK, your best bet will be Amazon, Very, Currys, and Argos.

Is the Meta Quest 3S coming out? We haven't heard any confirmation about the Meta Quest 3S yet, but rumors have been circulating like wildfire over the last few months, and with things like this, there's no smoke without fire. It would be very strange if Meta had no new headset to announce, especially since it's seemed for the last few months like the Meta Quest 2 has potentially been discontinued.

How much will the Meta Quest 3 cost? Since the supposed idea behind this device is that it will be more affordable than the regular Quest 3 models, we'd hope the new Quest 3 Lite or Quest 3S will cost around $350. This was the pricing point that meant the Quest 2 found success, so it would stand to reason it will stay under $400. That said, if the 128GB model of the Quest 3 is discontinued to make room for it, we could see a higher price of around $400.

