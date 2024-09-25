Meta Quest 3S is a cheaper VR headset at $300 and the original Quest 3 is dropping price to match
Plus they all come with free Batman
The veil was officially lifted on Meta Quest 3S today, and as expected it's a cheaper headset for more budget-minded VR users.
Meta Quest 3S pre-orders have gone live ahead of the device's October 15 release date. You'll be able to pick up the 128GB edition for $300 USD, and the 256GB for $400. The Quest 2 and Quest Pro are both being retired, and the previously $650 512GB Quest 3 is dropping down to $500, and the old 128GB Quest 3 is being liquidated at $430.
As part of today's reveal, it was also confirmed that Batman: Arkham Shadow is set to launch on October 22. In a new trailer, the Quest 3 exclusive looks like it faithfully captures the action of the beloved Rocksteady series - action we've been missing since 2013, notwithstanding the much more limited Arkham VR game released in 2016. Arkham Shadow will be bundled free with all new Quest 3 and 3S purchases up until April 30, 2025.
New Quest purchasers are also getting three free months of the Meta Quest+ subscription, which otherwise runs $8 per month. That gets you access to a Game Pass-style rotating library of games, and a PlayStation Plus-style monthly pair of games that you can claim to your library and keep access to for the duration of your subscription.
Our Meta Quest 3 review says the device "takes the excellent gaming chops of the Oculus Quest 2 and gives it a current-gen mixed reality refresh," and it looks like the 3S is in a confident position to make the entry point more affordable.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.