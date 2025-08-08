This Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor blew me away with its sharp visuals during testing, but now it's winning me over with its price

Alienware AW2725Q 27-inch | $899.99 $708.29 at Amazon

Save $191.70 - Now just over $700 at Amazon, the AW2725Q has hit its lowest price territory. This offer is also beating Dell's own discount by around $90, and it's a decent price to pay for a 4K QD-OLED monitor with fantastic HDR abilities and an ultra-sharp pixel density. UK: £799.99 £701.40 at Amazon

Even as someone who routinely tests the best gaming monitors, I trick myself into thinking 4K panels can't get any sharper. It's only when a screen like the Alienware AW2725Q comes along that I realize I'm a big fool, as Dell's QD-OLED model packs incredible density into its 27.5-inch display.

Originally, the only thing that really kept me recommending the Alienware AW2725Q to players seeking a 4K screen was its price. However, now that it's going for $708.29 at Amazon, it feels far more approachable as a UHD gaming option. It'll normally set you back $900, and this offer beats Dell's own discount by almost $100.

You will absolutely find premium monitors out there that cost well over a grand, so even at full price, the AW2725Q perhaps doesn't feel that steep. But, it is a little pricey for a 27.5-inch panel, especially considering you can get 32-inch screens like the QD-OLED MSI MAG 321CUP for $849.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

So, why would you opt for a smaller screen? Well, it all comes down to that delicious pixel density, as the AW2725Q boasts a 166 PPI 4K panel. I originally figured Dell was just throwing fancy figures around to sound more impressive on paper, but once I actually clapped eyes on this screen, my skepticism was completely quashed.

I really hate using the "seeing is believing" line, but I'd say it's certainly the case for the AW2725Q. Upon firing up Bethesda's RPG Avowed, I was absolutely wowed by the game's dense foliage, as even the smallest of leaves felt ultra-defined. Pair that sensation with the QD-OLED's elevated colors, and you've got visuals that pop so much harder than on conventional screens.

The AW2725Q also has HDR more than covered, as the panel provides SmartHDR profiles and True Black 400 certification. High Dynamic Range can be hard to get right, especially when it comes to Windows 11 gaming PC setups, but this Alienware screen hits all the right notes. I was particularly impressed with the way it brought the dystopian hustle and bustle of Night City to life, as Cyberpunk 2077's reflections and neon lights achieved an extra layer of realism.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you need something speedy for competitive shooters, this 4K display also has your back with a 240Hz refresh rate. I used it extensively during testing to play Overwatch 2, and it felt just as slick as every other premium OLED offering the same abilities. I do think the extra sharpness and clarity do help contribute to visibility when darting around, and I found that I was able to spot rivals a little quicker when blasting around as Pharah.

I'm pretty sweet on this ultra-sharp monitor, but there are a few drawbacks that do hold it back from complete greatness. The first is inherent to QD-OLED panels in general, as since they often use a semi-glossy screen coating, it means reflections can be more of a pain. I certainly noticed a bit more glare in daylight with the AW2725Q during testing, and while it wasn't a catastrophe, it could be more irritating to some players.

The rest of this monitor's caveats do actually tie into using it during the day, as it's also not as bright as some 4K options out there. It was never going to blast you with the same brightness as a mini LED monitor like the BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX, but it falls short compared to existing WOLED models like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, too. Ideally, you'll want to use the panel in a light-controlled room so that it can provide its best results and dodge the blue tint that sometimes shows up when displaying blacks.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If your ultimate monitor setup goal is clarity, the Alienware AW2725Q is worth investing in for its absurdly high PPI. It's also just a fantastic QD-OLED option in general, providing some of the punchiest HDR results I've experienced in a display yet. That said, it is a smaller screen compared to most in 2025, so if you're not fussed about pixel density, you could invest in something larger with the same sort of vibrancy to hand.

Still looking for the perfect panel? Swing by the best monitor for PS5 and the best monitor for Xbox Series X for console-flavored options. Or, if it's something extra large you seek, take a peek at the best gaming TVs for living room options.