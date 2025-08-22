Samsung is showing off its 3D monitor at Gamescom using the one game I'd feel weird playing in a room full of people

Not to yuck anyone's yum, but the idea of playing Stellar Blade on a 3D monitor that makes the game's assets pop at a busy convention feels like a bad idea. Yet, that's exactly what Samsung is encouraging attendees to do at this year's Gamescom, as the raunchy post-apocalyptic romp is being used to showcase the screen-maker's glasses-free 3D panel.

In truth, I keep forgetting that Samsung is trying to make 3D gaming monitors a thing again. That's perhaps because there's still a limited library of games that'll make use of the panel tech, but I'm sure there are a few players out there that'll pick up the Odyssey G90XF specifically for Stellar Blade. You can even give it a whirl at Sammy's Gamescom 2025 booth, although you won't be able to pretend your sunglasses are required for the 3D experience.

If you need more of a reason to invest in an Odyssey G90XF than the prospect of Eve leaping out of your screen in a bathing suit, you'll want to check out the display's compatible games. Samsung says there will be over 50 releases that support 3D visuals, including Lies of P, The First Berserker: Khazan, and Mongil: Star Dive.

(Image credit: Samsung)

I've been giving 3D gaming a chance since the glory days of the Sega Master System and its three-dimensional specks. I even played through the entirety of Shadow of the Colossus on PS3 using a Sony Bravia 3D TV, but it's always felt like a gimmick with too many caveats.

The fact that Samsung has created a panel that ditches the glasses is promising, but it all comes down to how developers use the tech. I was pretty hyped when I heard that The First Berserker: Khazan was getting 3D visuals support, and that was in part because Nexon was creating the game with the Odyssey G90XF in mind.

Will all of Samsung's 3D-compatible game list get the same level of support applied? It's a possibility, but the visuals would have to leave a big impression to distract me from conventional screens. Keep in mind the Odyssey G90XF is a 4K 165Hz IPS display that costs $1,799.99 / £1,299.99, and you could get a killer OLED screen like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B with dual resolution abilities and still have change to spare.

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

Ultimately, I'm putting a big "wait and see" sticker on the Odyssey G90XF for now. Maybe it'll end up ushering in a golden era of 3D gameplay, but if you pick up the monitor now, you'll be hedging your bets on more games getting support and the tech drawing mass appeal.

Perhaps Stellar Blade will help Samsung achieve glasses-free 3D success. Or, maybe it'll just serve as an expensive way to check out the, uh, scenery in Stellar Blade. Either way, I'll be keeping tabs on the Odyssey G90XF to see if can add extra spice to the gaming monitor scene.

If you're looking for something a little more conventional, Samsung has also unveiled two new Odyssey G7 models, including a 37-inch 4K display and a 40-inch 5,120 x 2,160 ultrawide. Both models do feature slightly unconventional panel sizes, but they skip on having sexy Androids lurching out from their screens.

