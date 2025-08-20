I don't know which one of you sickos asked for a 750Hz OLED gaming monitor, but Asus now has you covered

Asus just announced the "world's fastest" OLED gaming monitor, and it's rocking a monstrous 750Hz refresh rate. Yes, I know you've just got over the fact that 600Hz screens are a thing, but this punchy new panel has more than ridiculous speeds up its sleeve.

Unveiled at Gamescom, the 27-inch Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W isn't the only 750Hz gaming monitor on the battlefield. It's up against recently announced rivals by Koorui and HKC, but will naturally boast better contrast and colors thanks to its panel type. It also happens to be a dual-mode screen, so you can switch to 1440p 540Hz if you're allergic to 1080p.

Look, most of you won't need a 750Hz gaming monitor, even if you are trying to grind competitive mode in Overwatch 2. Frankly, even 1440p 480Hz options like the Sony Inzone M10S are packing enough heat to satiate high frame rate shooters with its 480Hz abilities.

(Image credit: Asus)

I mean, even the best graphics cards aren't going to be hitting over 500Hz in many games, even with settings dialled back. Therefore, a 750Hz monitor might sound a little redundant, but I'd argue this specific Asus ROG screen's big draw is its new Tandem OLED tech.

Just like the OLED G5, Asus' 750Hz monitor will use a panel that boasts multiple OLED layers working in tandem to achieve greater brightness, vibrancy, and deeper blacks. It's a successor to the MLA+ (Micro Lens Array) tech used by the LG OLED G4 and monitors like the Dough Spectrum Black 32, and is ultimately going to make a bigger impression in terms of visuals.

Simply put, you're getting more than just a niche speed demon for serious competitive players, even if that's ultimately why a 750Hz screen exists in the first place. TN panels simply can't produce the same delicious visuals as even a basic OLED panel, let alone an LG Tandem display.

(Image credit: Asus)

If anything, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is further proof that you don't have to compromise on visual quality to hit faster refresh rates. However, there's still room for debate over whether TN panels like the BenQ Zowie XL2586x+ are a better option due to their clarity-enhancing DyAc abilities, and while I'll be delving deeper into that soon, the short of it is that there are ways to combat motion blur outside of response times and refresh rates.

Technical specs aside, this new Asus OLED monitor is an absolute looker. Its tripod wire frame stand is very in keeping with the rest of the ROG range, but its back transparent hump and silver body are just really pretty. I'd be thrilled to take this screen to a LAN, even based on its aesthetics alone, even if its main purpose is to provide refresh rates that aren't that beneficial to most players.

Asus hasn't shared a price or release date for its 750Hz OLED monitor yet, so watch this space for more on that. If you'd rather stick with something more conventional, there's also a QHD 240Hz ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG model inbound that also harnesses LG's Tandem tech.

