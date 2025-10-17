"The system that sparked a console war!" - I can't believe Atari is bringing Intellevision back from the dead

Atari just announced that it's bringing Intellivision back. Yes, that's the same retro system that it fought against during the first-ever "console war," and it only feels akin to Batman bringing the Joker back to life just because he misses the good old days.

Dubbed the "Intellevison Sprint," Atari's latest best retro console contender celebrates 45 years since the system's release by giving it modern features. Just like the Atari 2600+, this mini remake adds HDMI output, but I'm sorely disappointed that we're not getting physical cartridge support this time around.

Instead, the Sprint will come with 45 built-in Intellevision games and the ability to run your own backups via USB. In that sense, it's a bit more like the Atari 400 Mini, but will probably be more like the 7800+ in terms of size and functionality.

Intellevision Sprint | $119.99 at Atari I'm still waiting for the newly announced Atari Sprint to pop up at Amazon, but you can grab it now direct at the retro console maker's site. It's not set to release until December, but if you're not fussed about using Prime or other retailer perks, reservations are open. Check Amazon for stock

In a statement, Atari's VP of Strategic Operations admits, "becoming caretakers of such an important brand is both a big responsibility and a very fun expansion of our work at Atari." While it is strange to see the company pay homage to a rival that was out for its crown in the '80s, it also ties in with its recent efforts to provide an authentic way to play classic capers on specialized hardware.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Atari) (Image credit: Atari) (Image credit: Atari) (Image credit: Atari)

It's worth noting that this is yet another collaboration with Plaion, and the developer's Commercial Director adds that “It has been rewarding to apply some of the learnings from our successful collaboration on the Atari+ retro consoles to the Intellivision Sprint.” That should mean we're about to get a very similar plug-and-play system to those previous releases, but there are a few new perks that'll make a difference.

I've already touched on the lack of cartridge compatibility, and as someone with a few original carts, I'm a bit sad about it. That said, I do sort of get the decision to focus on a more digital experience, as proper enthusiasts will still have their original console to hand. This mini is perhaps more geared towards being a collectible that will offer up an extremely convenient way to play some of the system's greatest hits on a modern TV without much faff.

INTELLIVISION SPRINT | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Intellevision Sprint's wireless controllers also play into that idea, as not only will they authentically slot into the top like the original console, but they'll also charge. If you've no idea what the system's gamepads look like, they pretty much look like an old remote with a number pad, and while their guts will be pretty modern, you'll be able to make use of themed inlays for specific games.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to mini retro consoles, I'm always a sucker for detail. From the looks of it, Atari has managed to replicate the garish gold and woodgrain getup of the original system beautifully, which makes sense given its track record of reviving its own iconic hardware.

My only real reservation with the Intellevision Sprint is the price, as $119.99 isn't loose change. I wouldn't say it's a write-off due to that MSRP, but I imagine it'll be largely retro console fans and players with specific nostalgia for the console pre-ordering it right now, rather than casual old game enjoyers.

As for when the Intellevision Sprint will ship, Atari says it's aiming for December 2025. That makes sense since it'll be in time for the holidays, and I'd be surprised if it doesn't end up under a few seasoned gamers' trees this Christmas.

If you're naughty, though, you might end up with the fabled Intellevision Amico.

More retro consoles at Amazon

Check out retro handhelds at Amazon

Looking for a way to play on the go? Swing by the best gaming handheld options for portables that'll run old and new games. If you've already got Valve's portable, take a peek at the best Steam Deck docks and best Steam Deck accessories to enhance your setup.