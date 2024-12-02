Cyber Monday PC deals can save you up to $600 today - but I don't think stock will last much longer

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are upon us, but how do you know what the best ones are? PCs are pricey bits of hardware, and to make sure you get the best rig within your price range, I'm coming to you live as I tour each retailer's digital aisles. Are you looking for your first-ever gaming PC or a 4080 Super-powered monster? Either way, the deals below are ones you should know about.

I've been reviewing the best gaming PCs for years now, and I've been covering their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for just as long. I always find it exciting getting to this time of year and seeing these famously expensive computers drop down to levels you might actually be able to afford. I've just been covering this year's Black Friday sales, so I already know where to start looking. If you're in the market for an entry-level machine, there are PCs priced at $699 at Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy. If you're looking for that holy grail of an RTX 4080 Super build, I've spotted ones under $2,000 that you can read more about below.

Without further ado, let's go shopping for Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. I've highlighted my favorite deals you need to know about down below. Keep scrolling, and you'll see all my live updates as I shop along with you all.

My favorite deals

Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - This has been one of the most long-standing gaming PC deals worth buying these last few months. For an affordable DDR5 platform, it's hard to find better value. It's now on backorder due to popularity, but if you're looking for your first gaming PC or you're upgrading for the first time in years on a budget, this is the one to go for. Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM Buy it if: ✅ You want modern specs on a budget

✅ You want DDR5 compatibility

✅ 1TB is enough for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want DDR5 out of the box

❌ You want to play in 4K max settings

iBUYPOWER Scale | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is another great deal for a PC priced the same as a PS5 Pro. There aren't many RTX 3050 builds I'd recommend this Cyber Monday, but since this one comes on a DDR5 motherboard it's worth considering. Specs: Intel Core i3-14100F, Nvidia RTX 3050, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM Buy it if: ✅ You're buying your first gaming PC

✅ You want DDR5 compatibility

✅ You don't mind a work in progress Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a better processor

❌ You want DDR5 out of the box

HP Omen 35L | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is the latest version of the HP Omen desktop, which only came out in the second half of 2024. Its updated chassis looks clean, and there are a few configurations available at Best Buy. This is our favorite though, since it gives you an RTX 4060 Ti build for (just) under a Grand. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM Buy it if: ✅ You want a brand-new PC

✅ You'd like DDR5

✅ You have a budget of $1,000 to play with Don't buy it if: ❌ You can stretch that little bit further to an RTX 4070 build

❌ You are dead-set on an Intel CPU

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

Save $600 - You get really great specs for the money here, and in this more affordable version of the Cyclone, you get an AIO cooler on top of a super-up-to-date processor. Specs: Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, 1TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, AIO Cooler Buy it if: ✅ You want an up-to-date processor

✅ You want lots of RAM

✅ You want great cooling for the money Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play city builders at 4K max settings

Yeyian Tanto Gaming Desktop | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg

Save $400 - This is the cheapest RTX 4070 Super build I can spot this Cyber Monday, and it's really well-priced considering the other parts you get. These machines were going for the $1,499 mark only a few weeks ago, so this is a great mid-range. Specs: Intel Core i7-13400F, Nvidia RTX 4070 Super 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 RAM Buy it if: ✅ You want an RTX 4070 Super build

✅ You're okay with air-cooling

✅ You don't play many CPU-intensive games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a better processor

Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC | $2,299.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - There aren't many gaming Pc deals good enough at Amazon for me to recommend them, but then again, the same is true for RTX 4070 Ti builds. You get some really decent supporting specs here too, including the RAM. Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, Intel Core i5-13600KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ The RTX 4070 Ti Super suits your needs

✅ You like buying Corsair parts

✅ Liquid cooling is what you want Don't buy it if: ❌ You simply must have an RTX 4080

❌ You want more storage out of the box

ABS Kaze Ruby | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg

Save $450 - This has been another of my favorite long-running offers this deals season. It's an RTX 4080 Super machine that comes in under $2,000. It's a shame there's no liquid cooling, but at this price you can't complain. It is on backorder, so if you're interested and you're willing to wait a little while, I'd hit the checkout button sooner rather than later. Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want top-drawer gaming power

✅ You're okay with air-cooling

✅ You haven't bought Space Marine 2 yet Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather wait for the RTX 50 Series

❌ You don't have a 4K setup