I've been tracking Black Friday iPad deals for five years - these are the tablets I'd buy this week
Record-low prices on top models? It's time to jump in
I get the feeling we've been seeing early Black Friday iPad deals on the shelves for a few weeks now. After all, the ninth and tenth generation devices actually hit record-low prices just after Amazon's October Prime event and have pretty much stayed there ever since.
Those numbers have hopped around a little, but things look pretty set in stone at the moment. I've been covering Black Friday iPad deals for five years now, and I'm telling my friends to go early on this one. Apple's luxury tablets don't have the best attendance rate over holiday sales - there have been some years with barely any discounts at all. I would also be incredibly surprised if some of these prices shifted further south over the next few weeks, though competition is going to heat up as we get closer to the big day.
So what's going to happen between now and November 29? It's difficult to say exactly, but if previous years are anything to go by, the demand for discounts will start growing incredibly quickly from this weekend onwards. That means we could see some iPad deals that were previously steady on the shelves starting to run out of stock, or bump their prices up ahead of the big day. I'm not anticipating too many major additional discounts on the models featured below, but I have seen similar offers run their course before Black Friday has even kicked off in the past.
Today's best iPad deals in the US
- 9th Gen:
$329$199.99 at Amazon
- 10th Gen:
$349$299 at Amazon
- Mini:
$499$349.99 at Amazon
- Pro 11-inch |
$999$924 at Walmart
Today's best iPad deals in the UK
- 9th Gen:
£329£279 at AO
- 10th Gen:
£349£308 at Amazon
- Mini:
£499£449 at Amazon
- Air (11-inch):
£599£559.97 at Amazon
- Air (13-inch):
£799£749 at Amazon
My top picks
iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $329 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $130 - The 9th generation iPad is sitting at a record-low $199.99 at Amazon right now - a position it's held for a few weeks. That doesn't mean I'm expecting it to drop much further over the next few weeks - Apple likes to pick a sales price and stick to it over Black Friday.
Buy it if:
✅ You need a simple tablet
✅ You want a web browser and streaming system
✅ You're happy using cloud storage
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need a more demanding processor
Price check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $258
UK: £329 £279 at AO
iPad 10th Generation (64GB) | $349 $299 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're after something with a little more juice, I'd recommend the 10th Generation iPad instead. This is the first time I've ever been able to recommend the newer model, as its previous pricing was way too high compared to the older device above. At a record-low $299, though, the larger display and faster processor are well worth it.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to use apps side by side
✅ You need a bigger screen
✅ You want a colorful design
Don't buy it if:
❌ You use bigger apps like Adobe
Price check: Best Buy: $299 | Walmart: $331
iPad Mini (64GB) | $499 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - The iPad Mini 6 is still holding firm with its $349.99 sales price, even despite the Mini 7 landing on the shelves. The newer model only represents a small AI upgrade over the original and it's still at the full $499. This is easily the better buy for most deal hunters right now.
Buy it if:
✅ Portability is a priority
✅ You still want to take notes
✅ You don't need big-screen streaming
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want Apple's new AI features
Price check: Walmart: $389 | Best Buy: $399.99
iPad Air 13-inch (128GB) | $799 $735 at Amazon
Save $64 - A $35 coupon was taking us down to a record-low $699.99 price on this 13-inch iPad Air, but the tickbox has been stripped from the page. This is certainly one to watch over the next few days as that offer is likely to reappear.
Buy it if:
✅ You use more creative apps
✅ You want to multi-task in split screen
✅ You want the feel of an iPad Pro
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more power under the hood
Price check: Best Buy: $799 | Walmart: $739
iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB) | $999 $924 at Walmart
Save $75 - The iPad Pro is proving tricky already this Black Friday, but Walmart has the best discount on the web right now. You're saving $75 on this 11-inch, 256GB model, dropping that $999 MSRP down to $924.
Buy it if:
✅ You use your iPad for content creation
✅ You want to keep large files on the device
✅ Screen quality is a priority
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want as much screen space as possible
Price check: Best Buy: $999 | Amazon: $969.49
UK: £999 at Amazon
A longtime Apple fan-girl, I started tracking Black Friday iPad deals as a dedicated Deals Editor on our sister site TechRadar over five years ago, and have been doing the same here at GamesRadar since 2021. That means I've been on the frontlines of Apple's biggest holiday offers for years now, and I know a thing or two about finding the highest value deals at the best retailers. I track these prices year-round to make sure I'm highlighting only the biggest 'real' offers during these November sales, while reviewing down all the best tablets for gaming on the market. This year I'm looking to upgrade my iPad Air and potentially pick up some extra subscriptions in the sale.
Live updates
It looks like Amazon's removed its coupon on the 13-inch iPad Air
This time of year always produces some rocky pricing structures - and Amazon was previously relying on a $35 coupon to bring the iPad Air 13-inch down to a record-low $699. I'm not seeing this offer live anymore, though it was available very recently. It's well worth keeping a close eye on this one, though - I often see these kinds of early Black Friday iPad deals jumping on and off the shelves as we lead up to the main event.
iPad Air 13-inch M2 |
$799 $735 at Amazon
iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 7
The new iPad Mini 7 hit the shelves last month, and it's still holding onto its $479 MSRP. That's not surprising, the older generation Mini 6 is sitting right next to it, so discounts might muddy the pool a little. It's worth noting, though, that the older model is considerably cheaper right now, coming in at just $349.99. The A15 Bionic processor inside is weaker than the A17 in the new model on paper - but in practice, performance is looking to be about the same. You might get a slightly snappier app opening from the Mini 7 - or you could spend $130 less.
Here are the key differences between the two:
The iPad Mini 7 has more storage
The new range starts at 128GB, whereas the Mini 6 is available with 64GB, of storage space but moves all the way up to 512GB in total. If you're storing larger files, that might be worth the jump, especially as the Mini 6 taps out at 256GB.
The iPad Mini 7 supports WiFi 6E
That means you might get a faster internet connection on the newer device, though the jump isn't as significant as a WiFi 7 model.
The iPad Mini 7 has Apple AI
This is the big one. Apple is moving its Apple Intelligence program into more devices, with a new A17 Pro processor leading the way in the iPad Mini 7. At the moment, that doesn't mean much - but when iPad OS 18 comes along, you'll be able to take advantage of smarter writing features, AI image editing, and Siri upgrades.
The iPad Mini 7 supports Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro hit the shelves earlier in the year, bringing extra haptics and new squeeze controls to the stylus. The new model is fully compatible, whereas the Mini 6 is left with the cheaper USB-C option.
PSA: Best Buy is price matching Amazon
Best Buy is usually a stickler for MSRPs, but it's matching Amazon's record-low prices on both the 9th Gen and 10th Gen models pretty evenly right now. It's a little more hesitant in discounting the more premium tablets - only Plus members can take advantage of smaller savings right now, but if you're looking to collect your device in person, this is an excellent opportunity. Nobody likes waiting for shipping, after all.
iPad 9th Gen |
$329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
iPad 10th Gen |
$349 $299 at Best Buy
Is the Magic Keyboard Case worth it?
Ah, the iPad Magic Keyboard Case. A keyboard cover that currently costs more than a whole ninth generation tablet, and only works with the most expensive of Apple tablets. The floating magnetic design seemed to have content creators in a vice grip in its early days, but now things are starting to slow. Discounts can drop those lofty numbers during Black Friday (the 11-inch model was down to $239 last year), but this is still a premium piece of tech all year round.
If you've invested in an iPad Pro with the intention of replacing your everyday laptop, it could well be worth a shot (providing your budget is there). While it's not great for using anywhere other than a desk (it's particularly top heavy so tends to fall over), it does turn the Pro into more of a laptop package. But so do countless other iPad keyboards... for far less cash.
Apple Magic Keyboard Case |
$299 $224.99 at Amazon
Logitech Combo Touch |
$229.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Speaking of renewed models...
This is my iPad, the 2020 iPad Air. I've been using it for years now, and it's still going strong. In fact, the only indication I have that it's an older device is the volume buttons have become a little tacky in their old age - everything under the hood still performs incredibly well. You won't find these models new on the shelves anymore, but Amazon's Renewed service is offering up a particularly tasty price on a refurbished (Excellent-grade) model.
iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Renewed) |
$307 $289.39 at Amazon
Top Tip: Check refurbs
If you're after an even cheaper Black Friday iPad deal this holiday season, it's well worth checking in with refurbished offerings. Amazon's renewed service has the 9th Generation device available for just $149 right now - that's an extra $50 less than a new device. Amazon's full renewed standards keep everything running smoothly, with a full suite of inspection and testing processes in place.
iPad 9th Gen (Amazon Renewed, Excellent) |
$306.99 $149 at Amazon
Will there be any Apple Pencil deals this Black Friday?
The Apple Pencil has actually been looking pretty cheap in previous sales events this year. Prime Day returned us to a record-low $79 price on the second generation model in the summer, and the newer USB-C version has been jumping between $65 and $79 over the last few months. Things aren't looking great at the moment - we're still a way away from those kinds of savings. However, I see these discounts landing every year, and I'm not expecting 2024 to prove any different. This is certainly one to watch over the next few weeks.
Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday?
Apple currently has more iPad models on the shelves than ever before, with a massive roster of seven tablets up for grabs. Each device offers something slightly different, but I've been hands-on with all of them in one way or another.
The iPad 9th Generation is best for those after a simple streaming device. It's the tablet my non-techy friends use to catch up on Netflix, play a few games, browse the web, and take a few simple notes on. The weaker processor means it's not going to be a productivity powerhouse, but its Apple Pencil support does keep its options open.
The iPad 10th Generation is a larger version of Apple's base tablet, with a more colorful range on the shelves, a more powerful processor, and a slightly bigger screen. I've used a friend's for some lighter gaming and it does provide a slightly snappier response than the 9th Gen model. However, the real draw here is going to be note-taking and multi-tasking. If you want a tablet that can hold its own for student work, I'd recommend this over the previous generation.
The iPad Mini is the great divider. This pocket-sized tablet is much smaller than the rest of the clan, but can easily fit into a smaller bag and be held with one hand. That's exactly how it gets used in my parents' house - the smaller form factor makes it far more comfortable to use casually while browsing the web and playing games. It does support the Apple Pencil, but the smaller screen means that note-taking it still going to be limited.
The iPad Air is my personal sweet spot. It's got enough power to run more demanding apps without crashing or stuttering, but it's much cheaper than the Pro models. The new 13-inch version is a real, tangible size upgrade for those who do more design or content creation work, but if you're looking for a note-taking, drawing, streaming, and gaming device, the 11-inch serves just fine.
The iPad Pro is the daddy of all tablets. This behemoth comes stacked with enough power to take over your regular laptop while offering the best screen and storage options of the bunch. I've used nearly every Pro model in the past, and they've always impressed but this is very much a device for those running more demanding apps like Adobe, multi-tasking between them, and doing it all on a super crisp display.
And we're off, things are looking particularly sweet right now, with record-low prices on a number of tablets. There are still a few models missing from the shelves - I'm keeping a close watch over those 13-inch iPad Pro prices and the smaller 11-inch 2024 iPad Air as well. The latter has seen costs dip to $499 in the US so far this month, but that flash sales went as quickly as it came.