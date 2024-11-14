I've been tracking Black Friday iPad deals for five years - these are the tablets I'd buy this week

Refresh

It looks like Amazon's removed its coupon on the 13-inch iPad Air This time of year always produces some rocky pricing structures - and Amazon was previously relying on a $35 coupon to bring the iPad Air 13-inch down to a record-low $699. I'm not seeing this offer live anymore, though it was available very recently. It's well worth keeping a close eye on this one, though - I often see these kinds of early Black Friday iPad deals jumping on and off the shelves as we lead up to the main event. iPad Air 13-inch M2 | $799 $735 at Amazon

iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 7 The new iPad Mini 7 hit the shelves last month, and it's still holding onto its $479 MSRP. That's not surprising, the older generation Mini 6 is sitting right next to it, so discounts might muddy the pool a little. It's worth noting, though, that the older model is considerably cheaper right now, coming in at just $349.99. The A15 Bionic processor inside is weaker than the A17 in the new model on paper - but in practice, performance is looking to be about the same. You might get a slightly snappier app opening from the Mini 7 - or you could spend $130 less. Here are the key differences between the two: The iPad Mini 7 has more storage The new range starts at 128GB, whereas the Mini 6 is available with 64GB, of storage space but moves all the way up to 512GB in total. If you're storing larger files, that might be worth the jump, especially as the Mini 6 taps out at 256GB. The iPad Mini 7 supports WiFi 6E That means you might get a faster internet connection on the newer device, though the jump isn't as significant as a WiFi 7 model. The iPad Mini 7 has Apple AI This is the big one. Apple is moving its Apple Intelligence program into more devices, with a new A17 Pro processor leading the way in the iPad Mini 7. At the moment, that doesn't mean much - but when iPad OS 18 comes along, you'll be able to take advantage of smarter writing features, AI image editing, and Siri upgrades. The iPad Mini 7 supports Apple Pencil Pro The Apple Pencil Pro hit the shelves earlier in the year, bringing extra haptics and new squeeze controls to the stylus. The new model is fully compatible, whereas the Mini 6 is left with the cheaper USB-C option.

PSA: Best Buy is price matching Amazon (Image credit: Future) Best Buy is usually a stickler for MSRPs, but it's matching Amazon's record-low prices on both the 9th Gen and 10th Gen models pretty evenly right now. It's a little more hesitant in discounting the more premium tablets - only Plus members can take advantage of smaller savings right now, but if you're looking to collect your device in person, this is an excellent opportunity. Nobody likes waiting for shipping, after all. iPad 9th Gen | $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy iPad 10th Gen | $349 $299 at Best Buy

Is the Magic Keyboard Case worth it? Ah, the iPad Magic Keyboard Case. A keyboard cover that currently costs more than a whole ninth generation tablet, and only works with the most expensive of Apple tablets. The floating magnetic design seemed to have content creators in a vice grip in its early days, but now things are starting to slow. Discounts can drop those lofty numbers during Black Friday (the 11-inch model was down to $239 last year), but this is still a premium piece of tech all year round. If you've invested in an iPad Pro with the intention of replacing your everyday laptop, it could well be worth a shot (providing your budget is there). While it's not great for using anywhere other than a desk (it's particularly top heavy so tends to fall over), it does turn the Pro into more of a laptop package. But so do countless other iPad keyboards... for far less cash. Apple Magic Keyboard Case | $299 $224.99 at Amazon Logitech Combo Touch | $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Speaking of renewed models... (Image credit: Future) This is my iPad, the 2020 iPad Air. I've been using it for years now, and it's still going strong. In fact, the only indication I have that it's an older device is the volume buttons have become a little tacky in their old age - everything under the hood still performs incredibly well. You won't find these models new on the shelves anymore, but Amazon's Renewed service is offering up a particularly tasty price on a refurbished (Excellent-grade) model. iPad Air 2020 (64GB, Renewed) | $307 $289.39 at Amazon

Top Tip: Check refurbs (Image credit: Future) If you're after an even cheaper Black Friday iPad deal this holiday season, it's well worth checking in with refurbished offerings. Amazon's renewed service has the 9th Generation device available for just $149 right now - that's an extra $50 less than a new device. Amazon's full renewed standards keep everything running smoothly, with a full suite of inspection and testing processes in place. iPad 9th Gen (Amazon Renewed, Excellent) | $306.99 $149 at Amazon

Will there be any Apple Pencil deals this Black Friday? (Image credit: Future) The Apple Pencil has actually been looking pretty cheap in previous sales events this year. Prime Day returned us to a record-low $79 price on the second generation model in the summer, and the newer USB-C version has been jumping between $65 and $79 over the last few months. Things aren't looking great at the moment - we're still a way away from those kinds of savings. However, I see these discounts landing every year, and I'm not expecting 2024 to prove any different. This is certainly one to watch over the next few weeks.

Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday? Apple currently has more iPad models on the shelves than ever before, with a massive roster of seven tablets up for grabs. Each device offers something slightly different, but I've been hands-on with all of them in one way or another. The iPad 9th Generation is best for those after a simple streaming device. It's the tablet my non-techy friends use to catch up on Netflix, play a few games, browse the web, and take a few simple notes on. The weaker processor means it's not going to be a productivity powerhouse, but its Apple Pencil support does keep its options open. The iPad 10th Generation is a larger version of Apple's base tablet, with a more colorful range on the shelves, a more powerful processor, and a slightly bigger screen. I've used a friend's for some lighter gaming and it does provide a slightly snappier response than the 9th Gen model. However, the real draw here is going to be note-taking and multi-tasking. If you want a tablet that can hold its own for student work, I'd recommend this over the previous generation. The iPad Mini is the great divider. This pocket-sized tablet is much smaller than the rest of the clan, but can easily fit into a smaller bag and be held with one hand. That's exactly how it gets used in my parents' house - the smaller form factor makes it far more comfortable to use casually while browsing the web and playing games. It does support the Apple Pencil, but the smaller screen means that note-taking it still going to be limited. The iPad Air is my personal sweet spot. It's got enough power to run more demanding apps without crashing or stuttering, but it's much cheaper than the Pro models. The new 13-inch version is a real, tangible size upgrade for those who do more design or content creation work, but if you're looking for a note-taking, drawing, streaming, and gaming device, the 11-inch serves just fine. The iPad Pro is the daddy of all tablets. This behemoth comes stacked with enough power to take over your regular laptop while offering the best screen and storage options of the bunch. I've used nearly every Pro model in the past, and they've always impressed but this is very much a device for those running more demanding apps like Adobe, multi-tasking between them, and doing it all on a super crisp display.