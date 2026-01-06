"We listened, then went a step further," Alienware seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with its gaming laptops at CES

Alienware gaming laptops have always been known for their power and sturdy engineering, but their screens have always kept them from the very top of my recommendation pile. While last year saw a number of brands embrace high-speed OLEDs in their best gaming laptops, Dell's rigs were still in the dark ages. No, you don't need a flashy panel for a screen to look good, but Alienware IPS displays simply couldn't keep up with the competition.

Dell seems to be past this hurdle, bringing an anti-glare OLED display to the Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora in 2026. These are premium rigs, so the previous generation's IPS panel always felt a little stingy. With reduced gloss and minimal fingerprints, Alienware seems to have been cooking away in the background.

Just how well those extras perform remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like the Area-51 and Aurora could start to trifle with other brands in 2026.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The only other addition looks to be those new Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors, though they're only available in 2026's 16-inch and 18-inch Area-51 models. The Aurora sticks with its RTX 5060 / RTX 5070 setup, with a choice between the Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX, Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX.

Those are the changes to the lineup as we know it, but there are new contenders to consider.

Dell is widening its appeal in 2025, launching two new models to hit markets outside of the hardcore gamer.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The Alienware Ultra-Slim is a 17mm thick machine that puts its hybrid philosophy front and center. We're not quite as slimline as the 2025 Razer Blade 14 (15.7mm) here, but it's certainly a development over chunkier Alienware laptops, and players still benefit from a larger 16-inch display. It's your day-to-day companion when you're working, with the grunt to run through lighter games afterwards.

We don't know the full working spec of this one, but it's likely we're looking at an RTX 5050 / RTX 5060 spec, possibly with a more premium RTX 5070 option thrown in.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Dell's own non-Alienware gaming laptops always served the entry-level market well with low price points and solid component value. However, mainstays like the G16 have been suspiciously absent from the shelves over the course of the last year. That's where the brand's final announcement comes into play.

The currently-named Alienware Entry-Class gaming laptop (let's hope that's a working title) is promising the brand's "most accessible price point yet," bringing Alienware engineering and design to a lower-powered rig. Again, this one's due out later in the year, so we don't have anything concrete in time for CES.

If you can't quite wait until the two new models land, it's worth noting that OLED Alienware 16X Aurora and Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptops will be available from Q1, alongside the upgraded Alienware 18 Area-51.

