This RTX 4070 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop has never been cheaper

There was a time when it was difficult to find an RTX 4060 gaming laptop close to the $1,000 mark - but now we're celebrating machines with RTX 4070 innards dropping well below $1,200. These are upper mid-range graphics cards dropping to prices usually reserved for far more modest components - but today's standout offer comes from Lenovo.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 has hit a new record-low price at Best Buy, kicking its $1,349.99 MSRP down to just $1,149.99. That was already a well-priced machine, especially considering the 1TB SSD and QHD+ display - but with $200 off the original cost, it's the best gaming laptop discount I've found this weekend.

I scour the web for machines just like this every week and rarely find such specs at this low a price. For reference, RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals tend to stick to $1,299+ on the price scale - the only other similarly priced machine I've found today is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (now $1,199.99 at Best Buy) which drops your storage to 512GB and your display to FHD. Considering the Legion is doubling your SSD, upping your screen resolution, and still packing that RTX 4070 GPU things are looking particularly good for Lenovo right now.

This particular rig has been full-price as recently as July - but generally kicks things down to a $1,249 sale price day to day. That's a discount I've only seen a couple of times this year so far, though, and you're saving an extra $100 on top right now.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 was already well-priced at just $1,349.99 but you can pick it up for a record-breaking $200 less at Best Buy this weekend. That's one of the lowest prices I've seen on an RTX 4070 machine, especially considering the QHD+ resolution. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You still want a solid display at a lower price

✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You need a full-sized keyboard Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't mind a larger chassis for better performance



Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Slim 5?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're after a gaming laptop to see you through the latest and greatest games in glorious 1600p resolution, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is an excellent mid-range option. You're spending far less than you usually would for these components and picking up a machine with a full-sized keyboard, compact form factor, and Lenovo's own performance-boosting tech. It's the better buy over the previous generation Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 above by far.

Of course, just because a gaming laptop is offering excellent value for money doesn't mean it will automatically be the right model for you. The clue is in the name, the Legion Slim 5 is... slim. That's excellent for players looking for an all-rounder of a laptop to take on the go, but if you're looking to draw the best performance out of an RTX 4070 you'll need something with a bit more heft. Giving those components space to breathe and cool really does make a difference - if you don't value the slimline design for its portability, I'd recommend something a little larger. The Asus TUF A15 is a budget machine, but it keeps that price low by cutting back on luxuries like a slimline form factor and QHD display in order to squeeze more valuable components under the hood. You'll find a chunkier RTX 4070 configuration available for $1,399.99 at Best Buy right now. In my testing, the RTX 4060 version just started to rival some slimmer RTX 4070 machines in its benchmarking - so the extra space certainly helps bump those framerates in these rigs.

Still, these are RTX 40-Series graphics cards we're talking about - unless you're running the most demanding games at Ultra settings you'll rarely be in a situation where you're not meeting 60fps in the Legion Slim.

We're bringing you all this week's biggest gaming laptop deals - or check out the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Alienware laptops for more options.