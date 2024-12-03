This Cyber Monday deal is just the gaming laptop I bought less than a year ago but better, cheaper, and it comes with Assassin's Creed Shadows

My first thought upon seeing this Lenovo Legion Cyber Monday deal was 'dang, I just bought that exact laptop but with an older graphics card and for more money. That sucks.' My second thought was, 'I need to write up this deal!'

Yes, dear readers, learn from my mistake and only buy a new gaming laptop while there's a sale going on like Cyber Monday, because I'll tell you, it's very disheartening seeing the exact same thing you bought less than a year ago going on sale for cheaper and with better components. Don't get me wrong, at the time I think I did alright for an RTX 3060 Lenovo Legion, but I paid right about the same amount as what Walmart is asking for this RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion ($879 down from $1,299.99), and worse yet, this one comes packing an i7 processor, while I'm stuck with an i5. First world problems, eh?

Anyway, while I work on picking up the pieces of my life and trekking onward, you can take advantage of one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen this year. Lenovo Legions have a bit of a cult following, and for good reason, they offer stellar performance and build quality with sleek, minimalist designs at reasonable prices. This one comes packing an RTX 4060, which of course is a pretty substantial upgrade over my poor ol' RTX 3060, as well as a 16" 165Hz screen, an i7-13650HX CPU, 16 gigs of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i 16" RTX 4060 gaming laptop, 16 GB RAM, i7-13650HX, 1TB SSD | $1299.99 $879 at Walmart

Save $420.99 - This is the exact laptop I own except with the newer RTX 4060 graphics card and the faster i7 processor. I can attest to it being a great little laptop for mid-range gaming, and at this price, a certifiable banger of a Cyber Monday deal. My loss is your gain. Buy it if: ✅ You want a solid mid-range gaming laptop

✅ You're looking to play new releases

✅ You don't need to play demanding games at their highest possible quality Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a high-end rig

❌ You want something more upgradeable

Should you buy a Lenovo Legion gaming laptop?

Whether or not you should buy this Lenovo Legion 5i laptop really comes down to your specific wants and needs in a mobile gaming rig. I can personally attest to the Legion's quality, but it's really the components inside that should decide whether it's worth the money to you. For example, I'm generally more of a console gamer, and when I do play PC games it's either work-related or online multiplayer games with friends, and neither of those applications necessitate a more powerful PC. I'm able to play new releases largely at medium settings with a pretty smooth and reliable frame rate, and you can expect the same from this laptop.

However, laptops are inherently less upgradeable than desktop PCs, so if you want something that'll last you for years and years, that limitation might be something to consider. You can upgrade the SSD and RAM easily, but you're pretty much stuck with the CPU and GPU unless you're really, really savvy with gaming hardware. It's also worth noting that highly demanding games might give you some trouble, but if you spend enough time in the settings menu, you should find an agreeable compromise between visual quality and frame rate with this rig for at least the next few years. Ultimately, as long as you don't envision yourself booting up this laptop in 2034, and you don't need to play Microsoft Flight Sim at 4K and 60 FPS, then yeah, I'd recommend this deal.

