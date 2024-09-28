I've tried Razer's new haptic seat cushion, and my butt will never be the same

Razer has long been dabbling in the world of haptic immersion but its developments have been limited to hands and ears. Now that rumble feedback is coming for your rear. Razer Con has kicked off, and with it comes the brand new Razer Freyja cushion. Designed to fit pretty much any gaming chair you can find, the system features six motor actuators set across a seat overlay, held in place with a series of elastic straps.

I tried the Razer Freyja across a selection of games and music and the result is a particularly immersive experiential boost, with finely tuned haptics reacting to in-game effects with surprising accuracy. That's because the system runs off more than just audio. The Razer Freyja takes its haptic inputs from the game itself (the initial rollout of supported titles includes Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, Stalker 2, and Silent Hill 2, though can also respond to music and audio cues like traditional haptic technology. That means it's compatible with every game in your library, but runs in full detail on a smaller selection.

(Image credit: Future)

For example, this sensory feedback can be heavily directional, matching the location of an explosion in the distance while also running at different intensities based on how close you are to the blast zone. It means feeling the difference between a clean track and a quick swerve into the gravel in racing games or the power of a boost attack in Final Fantasy. It's a slick experience and certainly impressive in its power and precision from the outset, but I don't think I'll understand the true quality of this system until I've spent some more time in my own roster of titles. Running through some Spotify playlists on the other hand, now that changed the game.

I initially tested the Freyja a couple of weeks back, and I'm itching to set it against some Grandmaster Flash. A quick test on Flux Pavilion's 'I Can't Stop' revealed just how adept these individual motors are at picking up on layers and frequencies - the individual sections playing out in distinct clarity across the back. Imagine feeling every break drop in Flash's Adventures in full haptic detail, I don't know if I can go back.

The Razer Freyja is actually pretty fairly priced. Yes, it costs more than most gaming chairs on the market, but at $299.99 / £299.99 this isn't at the top end of the market.

Razer Freyja | $299.99 / £299.99 at Razer

The Razer Freyja is now available at Razer direct, but other authorized retailers will also have the haptic seat cushion on the shelves. View at Amazon



Of course, that's not all Razer is unveiling at its event. The Kraken has returned. The V4 Pro is the first Razer headset to feature Sensa HD haptics, cementing the line as the go-to for ultra immersion. There's more, though. The Razer Kraken V4 Pro features the same excellent TriForce Titanium drivers and, crucially, the same ultra wide-band microphone as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Considering that's one of the best gaming headsets for online comms on the market, this is a serious package deal.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer's leaning into that luxury with an OLED control hub that provides additional customization options while also displaying system performance and allowing for easy source switching. It's a similar proposition to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, though in a slightly chunkier (though ultimately slicker) box. With four connection options (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm), simultaneous wireless audio this is a feature-packed device. It's got the price tag to match, the V4 Pro will hit the shelve at a whopping $399.99 / £399.99.

Powering both of these accessories is Razer Synapse 4. The system's new look streamlines customization experiences with a much faster response while providing more detailed controls over individual haptic ranges. That means you can bump up the intensity of effects within certain sound ranges and create your own presets as well.

Razer Kraken V4 Pro | $399.99 / £399.99 at Razer

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is also available to order direct at Razer right now, but will be piling onto the shelves of all the usual retailers as well. View at Amazon



Both the Razer Freyja and Razer Kraken V4 Pro are available today, via Razer and other partnered retailers.

