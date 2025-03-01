I used to insist nothing beat the real deal, but now nothing beats curling up with Miyoo Mini Plus handheld and my favorite retro games

When it comes to playing retro games, I've always been a strong advocate for getting hold of original tech. This can be easier said than done since gathering an impressive collection of the best retro consoles not only costs a small fortune these days, but they're a pain to set up if you don't have the right TV connections and accessories to hand.



I still cultivate a large retro game collection as if it were my own child, but ever since I picked up a Miyoo Mini Plus for just $61.99 at Amazon, I've swapped the tedious nights messing around with CRTs with curling up on the sofa with every game I can imagine in the palm of my hand. Better yet, there's an additional 5% off coupon right now, taking the price down to under that $60 mark.

The Miyoo Mini Plus is an advocate for being one of the best gaming handhelds as despite it being marginally smaller than my Steam Deck OLED, it's able to run games from the original Game Boy, Genesis, SNES, and even the original PlayStation, without issue. This is thanks in part to its onboard Linux OS, which comes pre-loaded on the 64GB microSD alongside a case, screen protector, charging cable, and a card reader for loading your collection onto the system.

Miyoo Mini Plus | $79.99 $61.99 at Amazon / $58.98 with additional 5% off coupon

Save $18 - On its own, the Miyoo Mini Plus is more than reasonably priced and you can pick it up for around $61.99. However, Amazon has included not just the retro handheld, but a protective case, screen protector, charging cable, card reader, and a 64GB microSD pre-loaded with emulators for you to try for the same price. With $18 to save, you can put that towards an even bigger microSD if you wish, but either way, this limited time deal is a perfect entry way into the world of retro handhelds. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play retro games on the go

✅ You want to replay NES, GB, GBA, SNES, and PS1 games

✅ Access to save stats is a must

✅ You want a pocket-sized handheld Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to emulate more demanding games from the PS2 era and above

❌ You'd prefer a bigger handheld UK: £77.99 at Amazon

If you had told me as a kid in the 90s that I could get all my favorite Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, SEGA Master System, Genesis, and PlayStation games all on the one tiny handheld, I'd of lost it. Even as an adult, I'm still blown away by what the Miyoo Mini Plus is capable of and just how good the games of my childhood look on its compact screen.



I'm well aware my Samsung S24, iPad, or my Steam Deck for that matter, can emulate all those systems and more, and I've put that to the test. But with the Miyoo Mini Plus, you're not only getting a ton of games you can take on the go, but it still manages to capture that feeling of staying up late playing Pokemon Blue at 3 am with Ninty's Game Boy - just this time there's a backlit screen involved.



If you pick up the white, gray, or black versions of the handheld part of this limited time deal, you won't have to spend time racking your brain over downloading any software. The device comes with a 64 microSD that's pre-loaded with a custom version of Linux, so all the emulators it can run are available from the get-go and ripe for trying. The second I got my 'Atomic Purple' version I ran straight to the PlayStation section to see if the tiny thing could actually run games like Tekken 2, or Final Fantasy VII, or if it was too good to be true. To my elation, the games I spent years of my life on growing up looked stellar on the 3.5-inch IPS HD retina display, and there was no lag in sight, even during the pre-rendered cut scenes.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Switching between games is easy too - as you can just press the menu button, and load in whatever you want. Or alternatively, load up a save slot. Which, I'm well aware is seen as pretty blasphemous among older gaming fanatics, but has become a lifesaver for me when I just want to take out the handheld when waiting at the dentist, or on the bus going into town.

What made me truly become obsessed with the device is down to how good it feels to play. The buttons are partially smaller than that of the Game Boy Color, but they're comfortable and highly responsive, and its smaller size never became a pain in the wrists. Not only that, the Miyoo Mini Plus has a large community of people sharing alternative operating systems, which includes cute themes and additional software, all of which are free to download. There's even a ton of fans making alternative mods, from button sets to cute stickers, you can buy to truly make the handheld your own.



I will admit though, that the Miyoo Mini Plus doesn't sound the best. However, for something of its price and size, I wasn't expecting much on that front. Even with headphones plugged into its 3.5mm jack, things can sound a little tinny - so don't go in expecting the booming OST as if you were playing the same games on your big TV. Unlike retro handhelds like the Anbernic RG ARC-D, it also cannot be hooked up to a monitor to become an all-out emulating station.

This is purely a device for those who want something that fits right into their pocket so you can replay the games of your childhood when you have time to spare, rather than wasting time on a gacha-riddled mobile game. Or, the Miyoo Mini Plus makes for a nice handheld to cozy up with on the sofa when you're in the mood to play the SNES but don't have the energy, or the space, to set up the real thing.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

