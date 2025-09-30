Xbox fans are in for a treat as Corsair has levelled up one of my favorite headsets for the Series X/S

Earlier this year, I was pretty impressed by the Corsair Void v2 Wireless, as despite its budget price, its sound and microphone quality were anything but.

Now that great quality is finally available to Xbox players, as the brand has unveiled the new Corsair Void v2 Max Wireless, a spruced-up version of the gaming headset designed with Xbox players in mind.

At a glance, this new version looks almost identical to the Void V2 before it, down to its diamond-shaped cups with their strips of customizable RGB lighting. However, this new iteration of one of the best PS5 headsets is not only finally Xbox-compatible, but it's decked out with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, all the while sporting a reasonable mid-range $149.99 / £119.99 price.

Corsair Void v2 Max Wireless gaming headset | $149.99 at Best Buy

The new Corsair Void v2 Max Wireless headset is equipped with the same custom 50mm drivers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life, and the same strips of customizable RGB-lighting as its predecessor. However, this new pair of cups not only has an Xbox model available for Series X/S players, but is also decked out with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio, all the while launching with a similarly low $149.99 / £119.99 as what came before.



UK: £119.99 at Corsair

The Corsair Void v2 wireless gaming headset wasn't the most comfortable headset in the world when I tested it earlier this year, especially on any day I decided to wear my glasses. However, I can't sit and pretend that it's not one of the more affordable and easy-to-use pairs of cups that I still return to on the regular.

Glasses-pain aside, its custom 50mm neodymium audio drivers made everything from Marvel Rivals to Master Detective Archives: Rain Code on the PS5 sound fantastic, so I'm glad Xbox players can get to experience its balanced audio now too.

Of course, Xbox fans now have the bonus of being able to play around with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio. Adding this feature to the Void v2 mix is likely why it has a slightly higher $149.99 price point, but it's an incredibly helpful inclusion, which means not having to miss out on calls while gaming. Or, if you're like me, it allows you to doomscroll through your TikTok video feed while you wait for your friends to pop online on Discord.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Other than its inclusion of simultaneous wireless audio, the Void v2 Max is hard to differentiate from what came before. Both headsets are also equipped with Dolby Atmos spatial audio for a more immersive sound, and those easy-to-press onboard controls, which I really appreciated using when testing out the Void V2 wireless headset.

The new Corsair Void v2 Max Wireless also features one of its predecessor's best features, its fantastic-sounding microphone. You can give the audio a listen for yourselves by checking out my Corsair Void V2 Wireless review, where I've added a sample of the omnidirectional mic in action. Just be prepared for the Scottish accent jumpscare.

Unfortunately, Corsair didn't opt to make the mic detachable this time around, which is a bit of a bummer. However, I can look past that as the PC version of this headset does feature Sonarworks SoundID, for some added sound customization and tailoring.

The Corsair Void v2 Max Wireless is available from today (September 30) in Xbox and PC versions for $149.99 at Best Buy, and is compatible with the PS5, the Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, and mobile platforms.

