What if Apple made a gaming headset? I've just unboxed the Fractal Scape, and I'm already obsessed with its sleek and simple look

Gaming headsets have a bit of a reputation to look a certain way. It doesn't help that a lot of the best gaming headsets are draped in RGB lighting, which doesn't always have the tendency to be utilized in the most subtle and sleek-looking manner - but the Scape changes all that.

As the first headset to come from Fractal Design, the Scape is just as sleek and polished as the rest of the brand's products. Despite the fact that I've reviewed hundreds of gaming headsets in my years as a hardware writer, I don't think I've come across a pair of cups that looks quite this good.

Fractal Design Scape gaming headset | $199.99 at Amazon

The Scape is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, and iOS/Android, and comes equipped with wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless support. Packaged with the Scape is a stylish display stand, detachable unidirectional microphone, and a USB-C charging cable. UK: £172 at Amazon UK (Dark version)

The Scape is an over-ear, silver-toned headset, which comes decked out with wired, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity options, a detachable flip-to-use Unidirectional microphone, and up to 40 hours of battery life (24 hours with the RGB on).

There are plenty of high-end PC headsets that share a lot of those features, but the Scape stands out from what's come before, thanks in part to just how pretty it is. It might sound a bit bizarre to get this worked up over the look of a headset, but I swear my desk has never looked better now that the Scape is sitting on it.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If I weren't well-versed in the world of headsets, I'd honestly think the Scape was an Apple product. It has that same high-end, minimalistic quality, which is present even right down to its packaging. That's right, even the box it comes in is pretty.

Instead of run-of-the-mill cardboard plastered with accolades and branding, the headset slips out the side like a giant hardback book.

After opening up its simplistic packaging, I was curious if this would be a case of all looks and no substance, but the Scape is oozing style at every corner. The headset comes with a stand that features a cut-out crevice so you can pop the accompanying USB-C cable in while it's standing upright. The underside also acts as discreet storage for the 2.4GHz dongle, for which I am very appreciative as someone who loses those tiny things on a day-to-day basis.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'd much prefer a USB-C charging base like that found on the Nacon RIG 900 Max HS headset, but this stand is still an impressive bit of kit. Its silver paint job blends in perfectly with the rest of the cups, which emphasizes just how stunning the Scape is compared to other headsets.

Besides its snazzy base, its RGB lighting is truly one of the most dazzling parts of its design.

There's no tacky and migraine-inducing lighting to be found, and instead, the RGB effect is only found on the bottom circumference of each cup. Out of the box, these create a gorgeous blue gradient hue, which you can customize through the browser-based Fractal Design software. I'm still in the early testing phase, so I've left them as is for now, but they've become my favorite bit of lighting found on a headset to date.

The only caveat with the lighting (and this is a biggie) is that having it on reduces the already sub-par 40-hour battery life down to 24 hours. For a $199.99 priced headset, that's pretty lackluster, and a shame given how much the Scape has going for it otherwise. During my upcoming review, I'll be sure to see just how much juice I can get out of it before it needs a charge. A wireless headset needs to have a good battery to support it, no matter how good it looks.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The closest headset the Fractal Design Scape reminds me of is the Corsair Virtuoso Max, as it shares that sleek, silver aesthetic and unique use of incorporating its RGB lighting and on-board controls.

Even then, I don't think I've ever tested a pair of cups that's wow-d be in terms of design alone quite like the Scape, and I hope the quality of this $199.99 / £169.99 headset manages to impress me just as much when I start to start to properly put it through its paces.

