This translucent Razer headset looks like it stepped straight out of the early 2000s, and I'm obsessed

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma just got a fresh new retro-futuristic plastic look. Its new translucent shell feels like a perfect callback to my early 00s childhood, where being able to peek into the innards of my favorite gaming tech was the norm.

The gaming headset has been re-launched as part of Razer's new Phantom White Collection. This brand new set swaps the boring all-black form factors of not just the wireless headset, but also the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse, Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, and even the Razer Firefly V2 Pro mouse pad for a look that screams Y2K in the best possible way - and it's available right now for all you fellow 00s kids.

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma already looked great even before this Phantom White makeover, but the millennial in me is really drawn to the new look.

I grew up during the late 90s and early 00s when the translucent plastic Nintendo 64 consoles and Game Boy Color designs were commonplace, so this headset design is incredibly nostalgic. Razer's choice to blend "retro gaming vibes with modern minimalism" also feels especially fitting for the Chroma-powered cups, as the rings of lighting look more prominent than ever before, as there's more ways for the lights to glow, resulting in a ghosting RGB effect.

This new look costa an extra $10 / £10, likely to fund this new flashy aesthetic. It's disappointing, but its new $139.99 / £139.99 price tag doesn't feel unreasonable for the RGB version of one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets available today.

If you aren't too fussed about having your pair of cups look like it stepped out of the decade where MTV still ran music videos, and there were only two generations of Pokemon, you can instead grab the original Barracuda X Chroma for $129 at Amazon, and less as it has dropped to as low as $105 during big sales events.

The cups will come equipped with the same customizable rings of lighting, 40mm Razer TriForce audio drivers, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, detachable Hyperclear cardioid microphone and its up to 70 hour battery life, so you'd only be missing out on its flashy look. There's another option too, as this technically isn't the first time the headset has received a new retro lease of life.

The Phantom Green Razer Barracuda X Chroma released earlier this year and swapped the all-black aesthetics for a translucent green design instead, one that harkens back to the crystal green Xbox console from the early 00s. Though personally, I'm more of a fan of the Phantom White look, as it can much more easily tie into my pink and white cozy setup. Not everything goes with green.

If you're a sucker for nostalgia like me, you can grab the Razer Phantom White Razer Barracuda X Chroma and the rest of the collection at Razer and other US and UK retailers right now.

