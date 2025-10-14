SteelSeries just refreshed the most underrated Arctis Nova headset, and it looks pretty in pink

Even after just launching the Arctis Nova Elite, SteelSeries isn't slowing down. The iconic gaming audio brand behind some of the best gaming headsets is now unveiling yet another headset, with the brand-new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2.

It's been three years since the original Arctis Nova 7 headset hit the market, and this new iteration adds some flashy upgrades to make the peripheral rival that of the rest of the Arctis Nova lineup. It has that same over-ear form factor the line is known for, but this new version now has compatibility with over 200+ audio presets via the Arctis app, 40% more battery, and continues its mission to bring simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio to a mid-range price point - better yet, it's available right now.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 | $199.99 at Amazon

The new Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 headset is equipped with simultaneous and mixable Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio like the previous version, but Neodymium speaker drivers, a ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, fast charging support, and a larger 54-hour battery life bring it into 2025. It's available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in black, white, and magenta, starting from today. UK: £179.99 at Currys

Impressively, the new Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 is available for the same $199.99 / £179.99 price as the original, and comes in two models for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with both having functionality with PC. Its MSRP sits between the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. That makes sense, as while this headset shares many similarities with the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, one of my go-to PS5 headsets, new and improved features warrant a slightly increased price.

One of the key new features that I'm most intrigued by is the added simultaneous (and mixable) Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio. Being able to scroll through TikTok between Marvel Rivals matches without having to take off a headset is a treat, and something I've only been appreciating the more I've tested, so I'm glad the new Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 has that feature too.

Simultaneous wireless audio isn't the only notable improvement of the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, but the headset also has a new 54-hour battery life, fast-charging support, Neodymium speaker drivers, and a ClearCast Gen 2 microphone, for chatting to friends over Discord or directly via your console of choice.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Of course, if you know me and my preference for cute gaming accessories, you'll know that the new range of Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 colorways has also caught my eye.

Instead of just boring all white and black designs, you can also grab the new headset in a stunning dark-pink Magenta shade, which would look perfect in any cute and cozy gaming setups.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 headset is available from today, directly from SteelSeries and other retailers for $199.99 / £179.99 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To see our thoughts on the headset, check back in later, where our team's own Duncan Robertson will be checking it out for review, and comparing it with the original Arctis Nova 7.

