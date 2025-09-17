Logitech has unveiled the new Astro A20 X headset, but it's giving me a big case of déjà vu

The Astro A20 X Lightspeed Wireless gaming headset has landed, the latest in the iconic Astro lineup, designed with multi-platform players in mind.



At a glance, this newly announced pair of cups from Logitech looks very similar to the brand's G522 Lightspeed, and that's not by accident. Logitech states that this new headset builds on the "beloved comfort engineering of the G522," and you can see that down to its oblong-shaped cups and 8 zones of customizable RGB lighting.

However, this isn't a G522 re-launch. Logitech has combined the best parts of the G series and Astro headline lineup, and has equipped the A20 X with 2-system switching PlaySync audio - making it a multi-console player's dream.

Logitech G Astro A20 X Lightspeed wireless headset | $179.99 at Logitech

This multi-platform headset features Logitech's PlaySync technology, so you can switch between your two favorite gaming platforms with ease. It's also equipped with 40mm Pro-G audio drivers, wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, a detachable 48kHz microphone, customizable RGB lighting zones, and up to 90 hours of battery life.



UK: Check stock at Logitech

The PlaySync audio integration takes the form of a small base station dongle, a much more compact way of switching than the HDMI switcher of the Astro A50 X that I'm used to, and I'm glad. Setting up the A50 X was such a headache, as there were a lot of cables involved, a lot of desk space needing to be spared, and it didn't even come with everything you needed to finish setting it up.

According to Logitech, this new headset has "plug-and-play simplicity," so I can only hope that setting up the PlaySync switcher is far more straightforward, though we'll have to wait and see what my co-worker thinks after their review. What we do know for certain is that the PlaySync tech is compatible with PC platforms, the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, and the Switch, although you can only connect up to two consoles at a time.

(Image credit: Logitech/Future)

Otherwise, without the PlaySync compatibility, this headset is very similar to the Logitech G522 Lightspeed, which I tested and reviewed fairly recently. So much so, I was a bit confused during the initial briefing, as the A20 X shares more in common with the G Series, and yet it's been bestowed with the Astro branding.



Both the G522 and the new A20 X headset look almost identical when it comes to design. They both share that identifiable G series over-ear look, with customizable zones of lighting tucked under each yoke above the ear cups.



Both headsets are also equipped with 40mm Pro G audio drivers, a detachable 48 kHz high-resolution mic, customizable RGB lighting zones, and tri-mode connectivity, which includes wired, Bluetooth 5.3, and Lightspeed wireless via USB. Even the battery life is the same, as Logitech states the A20 X can provide up to 90 hours of battery life with the lighting off, and up to 40 hours when it's powered on.

Essentially, to me, this feels like blending the Logitech G522 Lightspeed with a base station so you can enjoy the high quality that the headset has to offer, with the bonus of being able to switch between consoles like the PS5 and Switch 2 on a whim - and I like the sound of that.

However, that PlaySync technology does make this headset $20 pricier than that of the Logitech G522 Lightspeed, so you do have to take that on board when it comes to tallying up what wireless headset is best for your console gaming needs.

At least you don't have long to wait to grab the new Astro A20 X, if that all sounds appealing to you, as it's now available to purchase in Midnight Black or Off White colorways for $179.99 at Logitech and other retailers.

