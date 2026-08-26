JBL has yet again chosen Gamescom to unleash the latest additions to its Quantum headset line-up, starting with the Quantum 850.
The £249.99 multi-platform headset is expected to launch on October 1 later this year, powered by Hi-Res-certified 50mm Carbon Dynamic audio drivers. The high-end wireless pair is just the first of four that JBL has chosen to unleash onto the world amid the hype of new game announcements. There are also the Quantum 520, Quantum 520X, and Quantum 120 to consider adding to your setup, but unlike the Quantum 850, they're all already available right this very moment straight from the JBL website, or at least should be.
Whether any of these newly unveiled JBL Quantum headsets will be the right pick for you over the best gaming headsets already on the market will depend entirely on what you're looking for. According to the JBL Quantum 850 press release, the new Quantum 850 has those 50mm-sized drivers I mentioned above, but it's also equipped with the brand's signature spatial sound and head tracking tech.
Both technologies are powered through the JBL QuantumENGINE software, which was updated alongside last year's Gamecom event. According to the brand, when combined, the tech helps create an "expansion" three-dimensional sound that should help pinpoint sounds, something that'd be an asset if you love your online first-person shooters.
The Quantum 850 also supports the brand's replaceable system, which allows you to replace the headset's microphone, USB-C cable, ear cushions, earcaps, hammock, and battery pack when you need to. It also sports Adaptive Noise Cancelling and brings dual wireless connectivity through Bluetooth 5.2 and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless to the table. Additionally, you've got the option between USB-C and 3.5mm wired connectivity too.
Meanwhile, the JBL Quantum 520, Quantum 520X, and Quantum 120 differ slightly when it comes to connectivity options. According to the second JBL press release today, the mid-range pairs provide the same dual-wireless support, but the Quantum 120 sticks to hooking up to platforms via a 3.5mm wired cable.
All pairs all utilize the same 50 mm carbon dynamic audio drivers and a detachable 6mm cardioid boom microphone to ensure your voice sounds crystal clear when gaming online with friends. Meanwhile, only the 520 and the 520X have up to 37 hours of battery life, as the 120 is a wired-only release, so how much juice it can muster just isn't a factor.
All of this can get pretty confusing, and personally, I'm not sure why any brand would release a smorgasbord of headsets at once rather than focusing on one at a time. On the plus side, it gives you more options, and you'll have your choice of the JBL Quantum 520, Quantum 520X, and Quantum 120 when they go live on the official JBL store.
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The pairs are meant to be available now, but I haven't been able to find their product listings quite yet. Once they are live, I'll be sure to let you know. But in the meantime, you can grab the JBL Quantum 650, which is part of the same lineup for £99.99 at JBL, and it includes a lot of the same features, from the 50mm drivers to the dual-wireless support.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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