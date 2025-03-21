Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery

Cherry's first-ever wireless headset has up to 100 hours of battery life

Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
(Image credit: Cherry)

Cherry has added to their already fruitful array of gaming accessories with the launch of the Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless. Known for their Cherry MX switches, gaming keyboards, mice, and the XTRFY H1 and H2 headsets, Cherry has now decided to step things up a notch with their first ever wireless gaming headset - which looks like it has e-sports fans in its sights. However, it's that above-average 100 hour battery life that has us intrigued. While a few wireless cups can stretch up to 110 or 120 hours, most models at this price range stick to between 50 and 70 hours.

Eight-time Counter-Strike world champion, Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, stated that the headset is "perfect for FPS games", with the Esports Hall of Fame inductee further explaining that "its directional audio really stands out, making it easier to pinpoint enemies" when playing games like Counter-Strike 2. This could be down to its chonky 54mm audio drivers, which Cherry stated can "amplify key in-game sounds."

The brand has stated that the headset is available today, but we're still waiting for Amazon to pull through at the time of writing.

Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless | $99.99 at Amazon

Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless | $99.99 at Amazon
The Cherry XTRFY H3 wireless gaming headset is a first for the brand, sporting multiple EQ modes, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options, 53mm audio drivers, and a whopping up to 100 hours of battery life - all for under $100 too. The site currently states it's unavailable, but it should be popping up any time now.

Buy it if:

✅ You play PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch & mobile
✅ Up to 100 hours is enough
✅ A detachable mic is a must
✅ Comfort is key

Don't buy it if:

❌ You play on Xbox
❌ You want an open-back headset
❌ RGB is a must for your gaming headsets

UK: £129 at Cherry

View Deal

The larger the audio drivers, the better and more bassy a sound any gaming headset can produce, so it's more than impressive Cherry has crammed them into a $99.99/ £129.99 pair of cups. The wireless headset looks to be suited not just for those who love their first-person shooters, but for multi-platform players too.

The head isn't designed with Xbox players in mind, so it's multi-platform to a point. But anyone who regularly plays games on their PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and even their smartphone will be able to use it. Like the best gaming headsets, there's more than one wireless option at play here, with the XTRFY H3 giving you the option of using Bluetooth or its accompanying wireless dongle for a low-latency connection.

The Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless is available is available right now, however, it's still listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon. Anyone based in the UK and Europe can grab the headset for £129 from the official Cherry website, and it should be available as soon as possible for just $99.99 at Amazon.

Promo image of someone wearing the Cherry XTRFY H3 wireless gaming headset, with a gaming chair and monitor behind them.

(Image credit: Cherry)

The Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless doesn't have the largest battery life you can find in any headset. As of now, that award goes to the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which can last up to 300 hours. While impressive, it does have an MSRP of $199.99 / £189.99 so it's not the most budget-friendly of options, which is what makes the Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless that more impressive. A wireless gaming headset that lasts up to 100 hours, yet still doesn't break through that $100 price barrier, definitely makes it a headset worth keeping an eye on.

Right now, you can grab the Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless for $99.99 / £129 from Amazon, and directly from the official Cherry website if you're based in the UK and Europe.

If the Cherry XTRFY doesn't do it for you, check out our guides for the best PS5 headsets, the best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets to find the perfect pair of cups for your console of choice.

See more PS5 News
Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

