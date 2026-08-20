German brand Beyerdynamic is known amongst audiophiles for its high-quality headsets, and the MMX line in particular, and it's now expanding with the introduction of the MMX 100 and the MMX 130 wireless headsets.
Why release two separate models simultaneously? Well, it appears as though Beyerdynamic wants to please both closed-back and open-back gaming headset fans, as the MMX 100 is closed-back while the MMX 130 is open-back. The brand states that the MMX 100 is designed for those who "want to minimize distracting ambient noise," whereas the MMX 130 is for those who "prefer a more open and spacious sound" and you can have your choice of either when they drop later this year.
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 is the first of the two headsets to drop, as it launches on September 1 next month in a Black and Arctic White colorway for £89, according to the official Beyerdynamic website. The pair is powered by 40 mm audio drivers, and that closed-back form factor that Beyerdynamic emphasises can reduce external noise and enhance your focus when playing everything from single-player to online games.
That's pretty much the case for all high-quality closed-back pairs with good isolation, and I definitely experienced that when I tested the MMX 150 Wireless earlier this year. Talking of which, much like its 150 brethren, the MMX 100 is equipped with a detachable META Voice microphone and is compatible with everything from gaming PCs, consoles like the PS5, smartphones, and other handhelds via Bluetooth 6.0 or via the pair's low-latency USB dongle and cable.
The MMX 130 Wireless changes things up a notch with its open-back form factor. For those unaware, open-back gaming headsets feature vents behind the audio drivers to allow air (and therefore sound) to move and vibrate more freely. That creates a more natural sound for your games, especially when it's found in the 130 Wireless, which also adds titanium-coated 40 mm drivers into the mix.
If you prefer a more natural soundscape for your games, you'll have to be a bit more patient with the MMX 130 Wireless. It doesn't launch until October 2026, and the brand has yet to give a specific date during the spooky season when you can make it yours.
Furthermore, as a European brand, there's no indication of pricing or availability in the US, if you were wondering. That doesn't mean it won't appear at US retailers, as there are plenty of Beyerdynamic headsets across online shopping spaces like Amazon. However, it might take a little longer for either the MMX 130 Wireless or the MMX 100 Wireless to be listed amongst the rest. When it does, alongside the MSRP for both pairs, I'll be sure to let you know. Though at £89 and £109 respectively in the UK, they shouldn't be pricey.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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