I hope you're hungry for 3DS handhelds, as two new dedicated emulation devices are on the way with dual screens

Can't wait for the new handhelds? MagicX Zero 40 | $87.65 at Geekbuying

Anbernic RG Cube | $169.99 at Amazon

Ayn and MagicX both just announced new gaming handhelds dedicated to 3DS emulation, and they should cater to budgets big and small. While the former portable console maker's clamshell looks to be a more premium clamshell device, the latter borrows queues from the 2DS with a flat design.

Starting at $249.99, the new Ayn Thor is set to come in four varieties with scaling specs. Each model is still gunning for the best retro console for 3DS games crown, and they all look almost exactly like Ninty's dual-screen clamshell at a glance. However, if you opt for the 'Lite' version, you'll be getting a slightly less punchy CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, whereas the 'Base', 'Pro', and 'Max' variants all wield an Adreno 750 and faster clock speeds.

If you're not looking to lay down at least $250 on something for 3DS games, MagicX has you covered with its new "Retro DS" handheld. I've just wrapped up testing the MagicX Zero 40, and while that portable is dedicated to running just OG DS games and TATE arcade shooters, this new device rocks a 4.1-inch 1280 x 720 top screen and a 3.4-inch 960 x 720 bottom panel, albeit on one slab rather than a clamshell.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MagicX) (Image credit: MagicX)

MagicX hasn't divulged Retro DS specs or pricing yet, but included the handheld as part of its "2025-2026 Product Lineup" on Discord. At the moment, it's scheduled to land in 2026 alongside what looks like another 2DS-inspired portable and a far more conventional horizontal console.

What I can tell you, thanks to the early render above, is that the Retro DS will come armed with two thumbsticks and the aforementioned dual-screens. In truth, it looks almost identical to the current Zero 40, but naturally embraces a wider aspect ratio on the top screen to suit 3D emulation.

If you're itching to splash your cash now, though, the Ayn Thor range is available to pre-order now in a variety of colors. It'll start shipping in October, but there are already premium emulation options like the Ayaneo Flip DS and its more affordable Android Pocket DS sibling on the battlefield. Both are looking to entice the same 3DS crowd with AMOLED screens, but Ayaneo's rival is in a slightly different league thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset.

(Image credit: Ayn)

The takeaway here is that there will soon be a multitude of ways to play NDS/3DS games on emulation devices with the right screen layout. That's not to say you have to go for something with dual screens or a comically long vertical display, as you can virtually emulate the portable library on anything with the panel space for two windows. Even the Anberic RG Cube and its square screen hold up pretty well, but I'm still waiting on a device that feels authentic enough to send my OG consoles into retirement.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Already using Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks for add-ons that'll enhance your setup.