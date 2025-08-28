The Asus ROG Falcata seems absurdly expensive, but it does solve one of my only issues with Hall effect switches

Asus has just launched its hyper-premium Hall effect gaming keyboard in the US, for a whopping $419.99. That's console territory, for a keyboard. Granted, it's a wireless Hall effect deck well in with a shot at becoming one of the best gaming keyboards on the market, but we're still talking about a desk piece.

The split keyboard might be the most expensive gaming-specific model that's ever crossed my desk, but it also sports the best Hall effect switches I've used so far. The Asus ROG HFX V2 clickers have done something Glorious, Logitech, Corsair, and even Razer couldn't - snap.

Asus ROG Falcata | $419.99 at Best Buy

$419.99 is certainly steep for a gaming keyboard - we're not too far off the price of a Switch 2 here, after all. Is it worth the full amount? To the right early adopter, maybe. If you've been hunting for an adjustable set of magnetic clackers and don't want any compromises on feel and functionality it's certainly going to impress. For casual players looking for a luxury experience? This one might be best left until sales start. UK: £334.99 at Overclockers

I've had my paws all over the latest and greatest Hall effect keyboards ever since they started spreading onto mainstream shelves. I've always griped, in some way, about the same thing.

Magnetic switches just don't feel as nice as mechanical ones. There's an extra level of tension in here that feels stuffy and woolly, like there's a layer of cotton between my keycap and the top plate. I'd be yearning for the lighter tap of a mechanical monster within a couple of weeks of testing.

Asus has sorted that right out. These almost feel like mechanical switches. They glide without any upward pressure, snap with a satisfying bounce, and come with a satisfying clack sound far crisper than the HE options I've used in the past. I even prefer them to the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3, and that's my number one gaming deck of the moment.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only that, but they're more functional than cheaper alternatives as well. Loading up Asus Gear Link, the new web-based configurator that sees Armoury Crate firmly out the door, I was pleasantly surprised to find not two but four different input options available to map to a single key. That's something I haven't seen outside of the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE and essentially means you can trigger different commands all the way down the keystroke, and then all the way up again.

The process of setting this up is far easier in Asus's software than Glorious's. A visualization of the key press and release, with stops for your assignments, makes setting distances and keybindings a lot easier than with other brands.

(Image credit: Asus)

Hall effect switches in wireless gaming keyboards are never cheap. The GMMK 3 Pro HE comes in at $369.99 for a full cord-free setup, so the $419.99 Asus ROG Falcata price is a little more justified. It's still a considerable investment, though, and that split design doesn't do enough to draw in wider uses.

Sure, you can angle the two halves for (what appears to be) a more comfortable seating position, but ergonomic keyboards are generally curved for a reason. At the appropriate gradient, I'm still reaching a little too far to hit certain keys and the wrist rest only alleviates the strain a little.

Instead, the main draw here is the ability to disconnect one half completely to make more space for wider mouse movements.

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, the Asus ROG Falcata is an incredible expensive gaming keyboard, and while its immediate draw might be a little gimmicky, its switches are certainly onto something. If you've been hunting for the perfect HE deck for some time those savings could well be put to good use here. The vast majority of us will be watching for discounts, though.

