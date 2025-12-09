This collector's edition guitar controller for Fortnite Festival has finally launched, and Amazon says it'll arrive before Christmas if you act quickly

It feels like forever ago that CRKD announced it'd be launching a vintage-looking Cherry Sunburst Collector's Edition of its Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller. CRKD's Fortnite Festival controller has been out for a while now, but there's no doubt this classic rock-inspired edition has a really appealing look, and it'll make you feel like more of a rock god in rhythm games than an average PC controller would.

If you want to feel like Jimmy Page, Slash, or Ace Frehley during your Fortnite Festival and Clone Hero sessions, this Cherry Sunburst Edition was first made available for pre-order back in October, but it's taken until now to officially ship and hit the shelves for folks who didn't manage to catch the initial batch of stock.

CRKD Gibson Les Paul Cherry Sunburst Pro Edition Guitar Controller | $199 at Amazon

If you were hoping to save some money and just grab the Cherry Sunburst guitar on its own, you may be let down to hear that right now, it only seems possible to get one in this more expensive bundle. If you're looking to save some money, the standard editions are also available for $114.99 at Amazon. UK: £199.99 at Amazon

I'm only seeing availability at Amazon both in the UK and US right now, as well as from CRKD's own website. The good news is that Amazon says if you order now in either territory, the bundle will arrive in time for Christmas, so if this is the perfect gift for the musical gamer in your life, I'd get jingle-bell-rockin' before stock inevitably gets scarce.