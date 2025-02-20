Scuf's latest controller is wired-only, because that's "most people's preferred method of play"

It's been a while since we've seen a new Xbox or PS5 controller from Scuf, the Corsair-owned brand that prides itself on making high-performance, customizable gamepads. Beyond the Nomad, a mobile controller that rivals the Backbone One, and the Envision Pro, an Esports-coded pad for PC players, Scuf has been pretty quiet since 2020.

Today, however, the brand is launching the Scuf Valor Pro, a new, officially licensed Xbox Series X controller. Except, it's missing some of the things I personally expected from a new Scuf pad in 2025. For starters, it's a wired-only controller, which makes no sense in the current climate of Xbox-licensed peripherals from Turtle Beach, PowerA, PDP, and Razer that are finally going wireless.

Although Scuf is known for its highly personalized design-builder, the new Valor Pro is only available in a few distinct colorways, with the only customization ability on Scuf's website being the ability to choose a few different faceplates. You can grab the Valor Pro today in either steel gray, black, white, or smoke colors depending on your retailer, but you won't be able to choose custom stick and button colors.

Scuf Valor Pro | $99.99 at Scuf Gaming

The Scuf Valor Pro is now available direct from the Corsair-owned brand's site. Buying from Scuf itself gives you a small discount on additional case accessories ($5 off the $14.99 MSRP) and opens you up to a range of different colorway options as well. The standard 'Smoke' version is priced just a hair under $100, but alternate editions can see those numbers rise to $109.99.

✅ You want plenty of back buttons

✅ You have larger hands Don't buy it if: ❌ You sit far away from your console Price check: Amazon: $109.99 | Best Buy: $109.99

On the bright side, the new Valor Pro has a lower price than a lot of the pro-controller competition from other big-name brands. At only $99.99/£99.99, it's a full $50-$60 cheaper than the likes of the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, the PowerA Fusion Pro, and the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra. That pits it directly against the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, which is a wired, more affordable version of Razer's latest performance controller.

(Image credit: Scuf)

The Valor Pro sports four back buttons and space for three on-board profiles. It also has Hall Sensor thumbsticks to prevent stick drift, and Scuf's representatives on a press briefing call told me the reason they've taken so long to adopt this thumbstick tech is that they've been relentlessly calibrating it to feel as close to traditional potentiometer sticks as possible.

The Scuf team members on the call also noted that the reason they chose to go with a wired-only option is that after polling the Esports athletes they work with and asking their customers, apparently, they found that wired connections are "most people's preferred method of play". I found this pretty surprising as someone who reviews the best PC controllers for a living because the number of wireless options has only been going up in recent years. Surely, wireless accessories are asserting themselves as the best of both worlds because they allow for either option and increase value for the consumer. Then again, wired options like the Valor Pro can be more affordable.

One plus side is that the Scuf Valor Pro will receive a firmware update soon that will unlock a 1,000Hz polling rate when connected to a PC. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X and S aren't capable of supporting this feature, however.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) (Image credit: Scuf)

If you're careful about your audio levels when gaming, the Valor Pro has dedicated audio controls you can use to adjust game and party chat volumes, as well as mute your mic. It should be noted however that like all gamepads with integrated audio controls, you'll need to be using a wired headset in order to benefit. The only exception to this off the top of my head is the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, which uses a secondary Bluetooth connection to help you master your sound.

From some early hands-on impressions with the new Scuf Valor Pro, it definitely feels like it's missing both wireless connectivity and the personality I'd want from a Scuf controller. These things would do a lot to make it stand out versus the other recent pro controllers for Xbox and PC. For $99.99, it's a decent package, but it has its work cut out for it in a really competitive controller market right now. In the PC space, especially, there are more affordable options that pack more features. However, its longer grips than most Xbox controllers and its anti-slip rubberized coating make it feel very comfortable in the hands.

I'll be testing the latest Scuf controller over the next little while, so for a final verdict, stay tuned.

Where to buy the Scuf Valor Pro

Scuf

Scuf is my go-to retailer for the Valor Pro - it's holding to the standard $99.99 MSRP (for a more simple aesthetic) and offers a small discount on extra accessories as well. If you're looking for speedy delivery, I'd recommend opting for Amazon instead - these controllers ship by February 24 at the time of writing, with a 3-7 day delivery time.

Amazon

Amazon also has the Scuf Valor Pro on the shelves today, though it comes in at $109.99, $10 more than on Scuf's own site. The Steel Gray, Black, and White colorways are listed so far, but shipping is considerably quicker for Prime members.

Best Buy

Best Buy has just listed the black and white models of the Scuf Valor Pro on its own site, and with the $109.99 models available to add to cart now. This is the best retail option for those looking to collect their devices rather than having them delivered - you're still beating Scuf's shipping estimate here as well.



