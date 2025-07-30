I managed to snag a 30th Anniversary DualSense controller in last week's restock, now I need to work out how to show it off
Too many gamepads, not enough space
The PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense sold FAST when it launched last year. So fast, in fact, that I was unable to actually secure my own pre-order while I was too busy covering stock for work. That all changed last week.
I was there at 10am and stock magically held out long enough for me to actually grab my own retro PS5 controller. That means I'm now up to six DualSense controllers, and they can't all sit under the TV anymore.
Enter, the trust controller stand. I've been hunting down a way to display that retro goodness as well as my Astro Bot version, SCUF Reflex, HEX Gaming Rival, and spare vanilla DualSense pads for some time now. Here's how I've narrowed down the search.
It's not the prettiest on the market, using cheaper plastic cradles and a smaller-diameter base, but if I want to maximize space without breaking the bank (or drilling into the walls) this is the best option I've found so far. A solid Amazon review rating and a cheeky Prime member discount makes this a solid budget option for anyone looking to store as many DualSense as me while taking up as little space as possible.
Great for:
✅ Compact footprint
✅ Displaying a range of different accessories
✅ Smaller budgets
Avoid if:
❌ You want a more slick display
Now this is a brand I recognize. The Razer Quick Charging Stand has looks and functionality on its side, perfect for displaying a one or two controllers and making sure they've all got juice at the same time. It only holds one gamepad at a time, though, which isn't ideal for my larger collection. Keeping all six of my gamepads in these docks will cost $120 - and that's on a good day when it's on sale. This is one for smaller collections, then.
Great for:
✅ Displaying a couple of DualSense
✅ Keeping controllers charged
✅ Matching colors
Avoid if:
❌ You have a larger controller haul
Skull & Co is another well known name in the peripheral market. I've used this brand's thumbstick grips and grips in the past and have always found them to be sturdy, reliable, and well designed. This transparent stand isn't anything revolutionary, but it is a cheaper alternative to the Razer stand if you want to keep your controllers separate on display.
Great for:
✅ Individual controller displays
✅ Subtle design
Avoid if:
❌ You're limited on space
Now this is what I'm most interested in. Keeping that shelf space clear by hanging DualSense controllers up on the wall is the ultimate aim, but you'll need to have the space for it to work. Thankfully, it doesn't need to break the bank. This Oivo 9-pack of stands, adhesive tape, and screws looks like a winner, with a sturdy grip surface and enough space on each hanger to keep those thumbsticks clear.
Great for:
✅ Saving shelf space
✅ Wall displays
Avoid if:
❌ You don't want to hang your accessories
How to find the right display for DualSense controllers
There are two things you'll want to consider if you're looking to display your DualSense controllers proudly; how many gamepads are in your collection and how frequently you need to access them.
If, for example, you have every colorway released but generally only use one or two for actual play, you can take some more creative approaches to wall or cabinet displays. However, if you only keep two gamepads in your setup but still want to show them off, keeping them charged and within reach will be more important.
I have six, but I generally only play with one or two (unless I've been lazy and left them off charge again). There are a couple, including that 30th Anniversary DualSense, that I don't want to use too often - just so that they stay looking nice. I'm not particularly precious, though, I want to enjoy these gamepads rather than keep them unused on a shelf. In situations like that, I'd recommend mixing and matching, with a charging hub and a few cheaper stands or wall holders.
What to watch out for
In hunting down the best DualSense display options, I've come across a few eyebrow-raisers. These are typically cheaper designs that hit Amazon's shelves from generic brands that have no interest in keeping your controllers safe and secure. They're cheap, sure, but you'll be buying another gamepad before long.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Many that I spotted, for example, had a lower lip to the stand that actually pressed against the thumbstick buttons. That's a big no-no in my books. DualSense controllers already don't have the best reputation for withstanding drift, adding pressure even when in storage is only going to make things worse.
Similarly, watch out for 'all-in-one' console stands. These are designed to keep all your accessories neatly positioned around your PS5 but often include additional fan systems in the base. I never trust this 'cooling' apparatus', I've seen many a console fall victim to these cheaper systems that simply drive dust further into devices while also messing with the inbuilt airflow system.
