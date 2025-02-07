GameSir is one of my favorite controller brands, but I hope it changes one thing in 2025

GameSir is the Stephen King of the controller market. By that, I mean that while every other brand labors for a year or more at a time on just one product launch, they all watch in disbelief as GameSir releases a new gamepad every three months or so.

And like Stephen King's novels, you can't even say that the quantity harms the quality of the work. Every GameSir controller that comes out has unique benefits, suiting gamers of varying preferences and platforms. You can look at our best PC controller list, or our power rankings for any specific platform, and you'll find more than one option from this brand. That isn't me picking favorites either, it's simply that these controllers are so good that it's impossible to avoid them. What's more, they're all priced underneath the competition, which means they present a lot of value for money.

I'm currently testing the GameSir Tarantula Pro, which I can't wait to write my review for because it feels like it's been designed exactly for my tastes. It looks and plays like a modernized version of the DualShock 4, and that's not a design philosophy any other brand is looking to cater to in 2025. Not to spoil that review, but there's one thing in playtesting I feel it's missing, and it's an extra two back buttons.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I don't think I've ever tested a GameSir controller that doesn't have a pair of expertly placed back buttons. In truth, this is one of my favorite features on any controller, and GameSir does it so consistently well. They're not trying to be anything special, they're usually just some integrated, plastic squares that click in without much feel or ceremony. In fact, I could see the argument that the plastic "clack" that emanates from GameSir's back buttons exposes some cheaper build quality. Except, they're placed so well that it's hard to get mad about them.

Having four back buttons means you can map the majority of your in-game functions so that you never need to take your thumbs off the sticks - which is a huge bonus in competitive FPS games, or even more difficult single-player ones.

Positioning back buttons is so important for any controller these days, in fact, I'd say it has the power to make or break its worthiness in a very competitive market. GameSir currently wears the crown for most consistently placing these exactly where your fingers wrap around a controller. So what I can't understand is why it doesn't want to take things a step further. Why not add to the greatness, the utility, and the value for money, but putting four back buttons in as opposed to two? For me, that would be the difference maker between the "best value" position GameSir's controllers find themselves earning on our best Xbox Series X controller list right now, and the very top podium positions.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

From talking to product designers from other manufacturers, I've found that opting for two back buttons instead of four can come down to two things. First of all, it can cost more to throw in an extra set, and secondly, they hear from their customers that they'd only use two. Both of these arguments fall flat to me because surely it can't cost too much more to implement two more back buttons - even if GameSir is using the same production molds for most of its releases. If it does cost more, I think the people who want the added utility would be willing to fork out for it, especially when GameSir's controllers tend to cost half as much as the competition anyway.

While some gamers don't see the need for back buttons, I don't think there's a problem catering to the plenty who do. Two back buttons, in my opinion, add quality of life to a basic controller. You can map both of your most commonly used functions to them so that your thumbs have less work to do, but they don't make a massive difference during gameplay. Having four back buttons means you can map the majority of your in-game functions so that you never need to take your thumbs off the sticks - which is a huge bonus in competitive FPS games, or even more difficult single-player ones. For how many controllers GameSir launches in a year, I think it's about time the gamers who want that competitive, four-back-button-kick were catered to.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Even if not every game requires them, I still tend to gravitate toward the controllers that have them for my everyday use. They offer such a great range of utility so at least the option is there for when I need it. With GameSir's talent for placing two back buttons well, I could see an affordable rival to the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox coming from this brand. Maybe it wouldn't have the modular design elements to match it, but it would likely play very similarly to the PowerA Fusion Pro. Even if it had some quirky layouts like the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, I could get on board, I'd just love to see this peripheral maker target that "pro", Esports crowd because the results could be incredible.

GameSir already looks like it has a stacked 2025 lined up, from its upcoming G7 Pro which will be its first wireless Xbox controller, to what will surely be new products for the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches. The G7 Pro picks up from where the GameSir G7 SE left off and is touted to have TMR sticks, two back buttons, and potentially even extra bumpers. Could this hint toward the product designers easing their way into more competitive territory? Also missing from GameSir's catalog right now is a PS5 controller, and I for one would love to see this brand's offerings come to Sony's platform.

