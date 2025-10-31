Death Stranding 2 just got another themed controller, and this one's going to be really hard to buy

If you weren't contented with the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense Controller which released in May this year — and I get the impression that many people weren't — then Backbone is here with another games controller themed around he latest Kojima creation.

The Backbone One - Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition is, as the name suggests, a new version of the popular mobile controller Backbone One, themed around the long-box-balancing walking simulator. More so than most releases of this sort, Backbone is really committing to the "limited" part of the "limited edition though".

Backbone One Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition | $169.99 at Backbone (via waitlist)

It may cost quite a bit more than the standard BackBone One, but you're getting a limited-run item with some extra Death Stranding 2 goodies. You can only buy it when the stock drops on November 6, so make sure to check back to Backbone's site or Best Buy Drops upon release to grab it.

That's because the Death Stranding 2 model of Backbone One will only have 1,350 units available, in the entire world, all landing on November 6. You're not just buying the controller either; it'll come in a giant yellow carry case (an S-sized one, by the look of it, so Sam can strap it to his arms), containing the controller as well as a quick start card and special collectors' tag.

For the privilege of picking up this rare piece of kit, you'll have to pay $169.99 in the US. It'll release via Backbone's website as well as Best Buy Drops(which doesn't have a landing page for the controller, but cites the release as November 7, and as an app exclusive. Check on the 6th just in case). It isn't available to pre-order, though Backbone's website lets you join a waitlist so you're notified when it's available. Given the popularity of the game and the scarcity of supply, don't be surprised if this thing sells out pretty quickly.

So what makes this a Death Stranding 2 controller? Beyond the big case and dog tag, the Backbone One gets some appearance tweaks to differentiate it from the standard model. It's made of see-through blue plastic, and uses yellow trimmings to keep to the game's color scheme. If that wasn't clear, it also says Death Stranding 2 On The Beach on the back, and has the Drawbridge logo on the bridge between controllers.

You might be wondering "can I actually play Death Stranding 2 with the new Backbone One?", a fair question given that it's not a mobile game, the answer is thankfully 'yes'. Backbone has confirmed that the controller is designed to work on several mobile games-streaming services which offer the new Kojima incluing PS Remote Play, Steam Link and GeForce Now.

If the recent PS5 controller's limited Death Stranding-iness disappointed you, I don't imagine the BackBone One will inspire a very different reaction, but at least it keeps the blue-and-yellow house style intact.

If you haven't already, check out our Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review. We've also got guides on the best mobile controllers for gaming, and advice on how to prepare for Black Friday gaming deals.