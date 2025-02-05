The latest gaming chair from Boulies comes with an extendable recliner, and its price may surprise you compared to Secretlab's

Until recently, extendable recliners were something you'd only find on the cheapest gaming chairs - the type from brands on Amazon that are constantly discounted. To me, recliners have always seemed like a gimmick that the bigger-name brands didn't include because they interfered with the ergonomic posture support they were going for. That was true until recently, when Secretlab launched an ergonomic recliner add-on for its popular chairs.

Now, it feels like floodgates might be opening, because Boulies, another well-established maker of some of the best gaming chairs is also joining the party. The brand has today announced a new version of its Master Series chair which comes with a folding-out legrest.

The Boulies Master Rex doesn't seem to change an awful lot about the Boulies Master Series we know and love, but it does seem to be a separate model. In other words, this isn't like the Secretlab Recliner add-on which can be bought separately and attached to an existing Secretlab Titan Evo.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

While current Boulies Master Series owners won't have the benefits of Secretlab's add-on designs in this instance, you may be surprised to know that the Boulies Master Rex will only set you back £329.99 right now, although that's with an £80 discount down from its official £409.99 price tag. Considering the Secretlab Recliner costs $199 / £159 on its own, that's not bad in comparison.

Although the Boules Master Rex launches today in the UK, stock doesn't appear to have reached the US yet. I've reached out to Boulies to ask when stock will be available since the rest of the brand's chairs are available in both territories. Boulies is based in the UK, so it may just be that the Rex will come to US buyers in due course.

Despite a very similar look to the original Master Series offering, Boulies has refined its 4D armrests. This is a big positive in my eyes, since across the Boulies Elite Series and now discontinued Boulies Ninja Pro, the brand's armrests did tend to feel a tad hard to sink your elbows into. The redesign brings in softer surfaces, which I hope make their way to the rest of the Boulies chair range.

(Image credit: Boulies)

The Master Rex (which sounds like the name of a well-to-do young dinosaur) is available in the same colors as the regular Master Series chair and in either fabric or the brand's newly refined Ultraflex PU leather.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Boulies Master Series has always utilized an integrated lumbar support system, with a decent range of tilt. The chair brand says this updated Rex model will use its spinal curvature and an enhanced tilting mechanism to ensure comfort whether you're gaming, relaxing, or working from home.

One of my biggest issues with Secetlab's recliner was that it didn't extend out the way for folks with longer legs. While its cushion was plenty comfortable, it was only really supporting the back of my knees and calves. It's hard to tell without testing, but the Master Rex's footrest looks like it slides outwards after unfolding, so hopefully it can really help you recline by reaching your heels.

Hungry for more? Why not read about the best console gaming chairs and the best pink gaming chairs. For more furniture, we also review the best gaming desks.