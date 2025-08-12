I wouldn't be obsessed with Marvel Rivals if it weren't for this match-saving $30 PS5 accessory

I would not bother playing Marvel Rivals if it weren't for the Sony DualSense Charging Station.

This little official PS5 accessory saves me from worrying about my controller going dead mid-match, so I can spend more time keeping my team safe as a healer main and less time frantically trying to find a spare USB-C charging cable.

That extra piece of mind is still just $29.99 at PS Direct and other big US retailers, which is a relief when first-party gaming tech is getting pricier by the day.

Sony DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 at PS Direct US

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

For just less than $30, I've been able to fight back against my biggest issues with this Sony generation - the DualSense battery life.

I've had my PS5 almost since launch, but even right out of the box, I've never gotten more than 4 hours' worth of battery out of any one of my PS5 controllers. With the official DualSense Charging Station, I've been able to have two controllers charging at once, which has meant I can spend more time in Marvel Rivals and less time frantically looking for a USB-C charging cable.

With two charging at all times, I've spent the last few days earning all the experience I need to blast through the new Queen's Codex mini battle pass in season 3.5, without a care in the world.

Any time the battery warning starts to flash on screen, I just have to get up and quickly swap my current gamepad for one from the charging station, and I'm primed and ready to go for even more Marvel fun - just the way I like it.

Making the most out of the Sony charger requires you to have more than one controller, and that can start to get pricey. If you have a tight budget, there's zero shame sticking with the charging cables that come packaged with every controller instead.

For my setup, I'd much rather prefer to rely on this accessory instead, as it's not only good at keeping my controllers charged, but it's also a great makeshift display stand.

If you bought a cheap PS5 bundle deal that came with an extra controller, you can store two at a time, keeping them out of harm's way. They're also super easy to remove, which is a relief after the charging stations I had for my PS4, where my controllers would get stuck on a regular basis.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I've been using my Sony DualSense Charging Station for almost five years, and I don't think I'd adore Marvel Rivals, or even the PS5 as a whole, without it.

It does require its own power source, which is a huge bummer as I struggle to find enough power outlets for my consoles as it is.

Next generation, I can only hope the official controller charger will rely on a USB-C setup instead. Or that they'll have solved the DualSense battery woes in the first place . Until then, this Sony DualSense Charging Station is here to save the day.

