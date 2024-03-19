Movie composer Hans Zimmer has no plans to retire: "Are you kidding me?"

Hans Zimmer isn't going anywhere. The composer, who's scored movies from The Lion King to Gladiator, has said that he has no plans to retire.

"Are you kidding me? I’ve played all my life. Why would I stop playing? Why would I stop living a playful life? Why would I stop trying to, you know, invent things? Why would I? I mean, there are good reasons because, as soon as I sit down and there is the blank page and I’m supposed to write something, I’m like ‘Oh my god, I have no idea how to do this," Zimmer told IndieWire . "After two weeks I want to phone the director and give him a number of a composer who can, but somehow this dichotomy of wanting to do something new, it’s the truth."

Zimmer's most recent work appears in Dune: Part Two and he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the first installment in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic. According to Variety , Zimmer is currently working on a score for a potential third movie based on Dune Messiah, too, even though it hasn't been officially greenlit yet.

Zimmer also won an Oscar and two Grammys for The Lion King, and another two Grammys for his work on Crimson Tide and The Dark Knight. Other movies that his scores have featured in include the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Last Samurai, Inception, Interstellar, and No Time to Die.

Dune: Part Two is out now in cinemas. For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.