Halo modder turns the Xbox Series X into a devastating rocket launcher inspired by a 3-year-old Phil Spencer meme

One Halo modder has turned a mainstay Phil Spencer meme into an in-game heavy cannon.

On the eve of Halo Infinite’s release three years ago, a meme surfaced on the series subreddit that shows Spencer holding a bulky Xbox Series X over his shoulder like some kind of heavy cannon. “How awesome would it be to see a weapon inspired by the Xbox Series X?” reads the post. Well, three years later, that Redditor’s request has become a reality.

“Remember that meme of Phil Spencer holding a Series like a rocket launcher?” writes modder GashnorOfficial on the subreddit, “I made it a real thing in Halo: Reach.” There are so many random moments in the clip below. Our player character begins with a box of shotguns, for some reason, before chucking it away for a shiny new Series X that happens to use Xbox 360 game discs as ammunition. The console of mass destruction then fires out green energy bursts that leave Xbox logos in their wake. Then the camera pans out to reveal that a cosplaying alien grunt was behind all the havoc.

“I fully custom modeled the Series X yesterday in Blender from scratch,” writes Gashnor. The cute playable alien actually comes from Gashnor’s own overhaul mod, Gruntpocalypse, that swaps all of Halo: Reach’s enemies and your own Spartans with different cosplaying grunts. Adorable.

Halo creators have also been going wild with Halo Infinite’s updated Forge mode, which recently added the ability to manipulate AI, leading to remakes of the series' favorite campaign missions, MOBA modes, and even a zany Pokemon battle arena showing up in-game.

