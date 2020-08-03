Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting Xbox/PC crossplay this year

343 Industries has announced that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be getting Xbox/PC cross-play before the end of 2020.

The developer said in an update on the Halo website that cross-play, keyboard and mouse support on Xbox, and input-based matchmaking will be added to The Master Chief Collection by the end of 2020. That means console players will get the chance to team up with or fight against PC players, with the option to use a mouse and keyboard instead of just a controller. With input-based matchmaking you'll likely be matched up with players using the same input as you no matter what platform you're on - so I can't claim I got "clicked on" when I get sniped from well across the map on High Ground.

Based on the post on the Halo website, cross-play, input-based matchmaking, and the option to select your server region will likely all drop together, with mouse and keyboard support, a per game graphics option, and a custom game browser releasing in a separate bundle. Mouse and keyboard support is already available on Xbox, but only for specific games as an optional add-on for developers.

The update also promises a commitment to bring the Halo 3: ODST campaign and Halo 4 to PC, and ODST Firefight to both Xbox and PC within the year. The Master Chief Collection is a helluva bundle of games, and if you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you get the whole dang thing for free. As soon as the Halo Infinite demo dropped at the Xbox Games Showcase, I immediately launched into a replay of the series - if you're in the mood for a trip around the ol' Halo rings, the Master Chief Collection is the thing for you.

Whether or not this means Halo Infinite will offer crossplay is yet to be determined, but it would certainly be nice, especially since…