Halo community manager says there will be no update this week in light of Halo Infinite delay

There will be no Halo Waypoint community update this week in the wake of the Halo Infinite delay announcement.

Halo community manager John Junyszek (aka "Unyshek") shared that there will be no update in a recent tweet. Addressing that many fans have questions in regard to Halo Infinite, Junyszek told players to "hold tight for now" as 343 Industries works on its plans going forward after the delay announcement, but more news will be coming soon when the studio is ready.

"There's a lot to work through," Junyszek wrote, "including communication plans, but please know we'll share more when ready."

FYI: There will not be a Community Update this week. We know there are lots of questions out there, especially in regards to Halo Infinite, but please hold tight for now. There's a lot to work through, including communication plans, but please know we'll share more when ready 👊August 13, 2020

343 Industries posted a statement announcing the Halo Infinite delay from its initial Holiday 2020 release date to 2021, citing development challenges including, "the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year".

Recently, Phil Spencer featured as a guest on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking show , during which the head of Xbox addressed the delay, revealing that Microsoft explored other plans such as releasing the game in sections before ultimately deciding that a delay was the right cause of action. Spencer spoke about the "rise of importance in Game Pass ," with more announcements to come for the launch of the console.

We don't yet know when exactly in 2021 the game will launch, and since we've only seen a small slice of gameplay, many questions about the next entry in the Halo series remain. After the news of the Halo Infinite delay, Microsoft officially confirmed that the Xbox Series X will release in November, but an exact date has yet to be revealed.

