Gundam Evolution is basically Overwatch with mechs and it's out this month

Gundam Evolution, the free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter with big Overwatch vibes, is finally due to end its beta tours and properly launch on September 21 for PC.

The PC version of the game is set to launch via Steam in the evening of September 21 in North America, or in the morning of September 22 across Europe and Asia. Console versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S will follow on November 30 for North America and December 1 for Japan and Europe. Additional regions will be added sometime after launch.

The news was announced as part of a video which also breaks down what to expect from the game's live service and monetization. Gundam Evolution will follow a seasonal model, with new mobile suits introduced in each season. For Season 1, the devs will add the Zaku II Melee Loadout, the Mahiroo, and the Unicorn Gundam.

While 12 mobile suits will be available from the start, others will be unlocked through the in-game shop. You'll be able to unlock them either with Capital Points earned in-game or EVO coins purchased with real money. As with just about every modern live game, there will also be a free season pass you can level up to get in-game items, and a paid version that will offer more robust rewards.

Gundam Evolution's betas proved successful among both mech fans and shooter aficionados, and with Overwatch 2 making some fundamental changes to the formula, there might just be room for a new hero shooter on the block.

