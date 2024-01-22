Netflix is being sued by the only surviving son of drug lord Griselda as he tries to block premiere of new show based on her life

The only surviving son of drug lord Griselda Blanco is suing Netflix for using "private narratives" without permission in new series Griselda, which is set to be released on January 25.

According to Michael Sepulveda Blanco, Netflix, Griselda star Sofia Vergara, and other producers on the show stole his "private artistic literary work" and will cause "irreparable injury" and "damage his reputation in the entertainment community" if he’s not given proper credit, Rolling Stone reports.

In a 10-page motion for a temporary injunction (i.e. a provisional court order prohibiting an action until there has been a trial or other court action), Sepulveda Blanco is trying to block the premiere of the show. He alleges that the limited series uses "private narratives" about his mother and family that were shared with Netflix without his consent by two former partners who he entered a development agreement with back in 2009.

According to the motion, Sepulveda Blanco "devoted several years to meticulously documenting the private narratives of his, as well as his mother’s life, with the intention of publishing a book and developing a Spanish soap opera". These narratives were allegedly then used in the Netflix series, despite the streamer informing him that there were no plans to work with him or utilize these private accounts.

Described as a "fictionalized dramatization", Griselda stars Sofia Vergara as the so-called "Cocaine Godmother" following her life in '70s and '80s Miami as she creates one of the most powerful cartels in history. The series currently has a rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our review praising Vergara's performance and making the show a worthy addition to the crime genre.

Griselda premieres on January 25. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to fill out your watch list.