Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp reveal blood-soaked and horny new teaser art for Eden's End

Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp have shared some evocative new pieces of teaser art from their upcoming sci-fi/fantasy saga, Eden's End. The series, announced at the start of the year, will be the first of several new comics published exclusively through Morrison's Xanaduum Substack newsletter, though a precise release date has yet to be confirmed.

Here's the project in Grant's own words:

"Eden's End re-unites the award-winning, goal-scoring Green Lantern team of Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp for an epic prehistoric barbarian sci-fi adventure that re-imagines Gilgamesh, the Old Testament, the Dead Sea Scrolls, Sumerian myth, conspiracy theories, and the Evil That Men Do…

The origin of homo sapiens as you've never seen it before! The origin of the first superman! The first king!

The first betrayal! The first interdimensional war!

The Gospel According to Lilitu!

It's all here and much more in Eden's End! Coming here, very soon…"

(Image credit: Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp)

Morrison also teased a few more of the comics coming soon to the platform's paid tier, naming Poison Peach and It's a Dead, Dead, Dead, Dead World as the next instalments to be published under the Xanaduum Presents umbrella.

These titles will also be drawn by Sharp, in what now seems to be an ongoing collaboration. The duo began working together in 2021, creating two cosmic "seasons" of Green Lantern for DC. Since then, Morrison has written a novel, Luda, penned a new Multiversity tale for this year's DC Pride, and developed Xanaduum into an archive of their comics and occult work. Sharp, for his part, wrote and drew the fantasy epic Starhenge for Image, and collaborated with Garth Ennis on the Batman: Reptilian limited series.

Grant Morrison wrote at least one of the greatest Superman stories of all time.