Gran Turismo is District 9 director Neill Blomkamp's "sports movie"

Gran Turismo, a hit PlayStation racing-sim series, may not seem like a logical fit for Director 9 director Neill Blomkamp. But as he reveals in the new issue of Total Film magazine – which is out on newsstands on May 25 – he's more than happy to take the wheel.

‘I'm just obsessed with cars. Totally obsessed. So I was like, 'Yeah, I should probably do this film,'" Blomkamp says of his petrolhead passions.

Gran Turismo will revolve around the real-life inspirations of Jann Madenborough (played by Midsommar's Archie Madekwe, who you can see in an exclusive image above). David Harbour and Orlando Bloom will be coaching him from the sidelines, in what sounds like Blomkamp's take on the sports movie.

"I think it probably will ultimately fall into that genre," he admits. "I definitely don't think of it that way but I think it's hard not to. It's definitely the closest that I'll ever get to making a sports film – that is for sure!"

Gran Turismo is scheduled for release on August 11. The above is just a snippet of our interview from Blomkamp from the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer on the cover. The magazine hits shelves this Thursday, May 25. Check out the covers below:

