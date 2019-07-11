Grab the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition for just $75

Gaming headsets may be a dime a dozen, but when you come across a great one, it's always worth picking up and adding to your collection. That's exactly what you should do with this crackin' (see what I did there?) deal on one of the best headsets Razer has to offer.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is on sale now at Amazon for just $74.99, which is $25 down from its normal price of $99.99. You're saving 25% with this deal, and for this model, it's absolutely worth every penny. With enormous earcups featuring cooling gel cushions, THX Spatial Audio for virtual surround sound, and an attractive lime-green chassis, this headset has just about everything you could want and more.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is currently our favorite gaming headset, sitting atop our list of the best Xbox One headsets you can get. It's comfortable, with "clear, loud THX spacial surround sound" and an excellent option for online play. Previously, we also called it a "fantastically versatile gaming headset," awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We can't say enough good things about it, and this sale makes it an unbeatable price.

Now that you've got another headset, you might want to pick up a mouse to go with it. Check out our picks for the best gaming mouse out there and treat yourself (and your gaming rig) to some well-deserved upgrades.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.