Google has plans to unlock your Stadia controller so it can connect with other Bluetooth devices

Google has plans to help Stadia players unlock their Stadia controllers and make them compatible with other Bluetooth devices.

Whilst the megacorp stopped short of detailing how it will do this, Google did say that a "self-service tool" will release next week "to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia controller".

"We've also got Bluetooth news: next week, we'll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller," the official Stadia Twitter account teased. "We'll share details here on release."

We've also got Bluetooth news: next week we'll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We'll share details here on release. pic.twitter.com/6vYomngfmAJanuary 13, 2023 See more

This will be welcomed news indeed for Stadia users, who were probably wondering what on earth to do with their controllers, as right now, they can only be paired with Stadia and nothing else.

However, if you're hoping Google may make this tool open source, I have bad news; several people have already asked, and Google's position (opens in new tab) is that it doesn't "have any details to share about the Stadia Controller's Bluetooth capability being open source".

Google says more news about the tool will follow next week, so watch this space - we'll keep you posted, as always.

ICYMI, Google has released one last game on Stadia (opens in new tab) just days before the service's pending January 18 shutdown - and it's one of the first titles ever developed for the platform.

Google describes Worm Game as a simple arcade game apparently equipped for single-player as well as online multiplayer. You can play it right now on Stadia, although you probably shouldn't wait too long as Worm Game - along with the rest of your Stadia library - will go dark when Stadia permanently shutters on January 18.

"Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world," Google says on its store page.

"Worm Game is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything."

With Stadia shutting down on January 18, here's what you need to know about Google Stadia refunds, game access, and more (opens in new tab).