Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine have been revealed, and they feature something downright epic to kick off your 2024. The ultimate Titan team-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is stomping its way onto newsstands, with the issue hitting shelves on Thursday, January 4, and subscribers receiving their copies shortly.

In the cover story, Total Film uncovers the mysteries of the new MonsterVerse movie with exclusive interviews with director Adam Wingard, stars Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, and the filmmaking team that helped bring the mighty beasts to life. Following on from Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong - in which the kaiju duo duked it out in a global battle, before uniting against a bigger foe - GxK sees the iconic pair join forces again to take on a new enemy threatening the existence of life on our planet.

Featuring new creatures, a deeper exploration of the Hollow Earth, and one of the cutest monsters you’ve ever seen, GxK promises cinematic escapism on the biggest scale. Get yourself primed on the film before it roars into cinemas on April 12, 2024.

Look out for more Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire exclusives dropping imminently. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll also find in-depth features on upcoming Apple TV+ show Masters of the Air, Matthew Vaughn’s anarchic spy caper Argylle, and wrestling drama The Iron Claw. Plus, interviews with Willem Dafoe, Jennifer Connelly, George Clooney, and Callum Turner - and tons more besides. And of course, all the news, reviews, and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, January 4.

